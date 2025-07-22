India's predicted playing XI for the 4th Test vs England ft. Anshul Kamboj & Shubman Gill

India are all set to face off against England in the fourth Test of the five-match series. The encounter will be contested at Old Trafford in Manchester from Wednesday, July 23.

The visitors have played a good brand of cricket so far in the assignment but find themselves down 1-2. With the series on the line, Shubman Gill and Co. will need to be at their absolute best.

Unfortunately for India, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the rubber with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep won't play a part in the fourth Test, with Anshul Kamboj added to the squad in their absence.

India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the fourth Test against England.

Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been India's first-choice opening combination in the series so far, and that isn't expected to change. Jaiswal, who had a rough outing in the previous Test, will want to be back to his prolific best. Rahul, meanwhile, is having one of the best Test series of his career.

Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Washington Sundar

Karun Nair hasn't done the No. 3 spot a great deal of justice despite getting off to a few starts. He could retain his place in the side, replacing Reddy lower down the order. Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut earlier in the series, could be back at No. 3.

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, who form the backbone of the middle order, will have key roles to play as well. Pant, who struggled with an injured finger in the previous Test, is expected to be fit to don the gloves, consigning Dhruv Jurel to the bench once again.

There is the option of India fielding Shardul Thakur as the fourth fast bowler at the expense of either a specialist batter (one of the two named above) or Washington Sundar. But Thakur didn't have a great outing in the first Test, and it would be hard on Sundar to drop him after the kind of impact he has had with both bat and ball.

So we could see the visitors go in with just three fast bowlers, although that's far from ideal.

Lower Order: Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj

Gill mentioned that India will choose between Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace attack. Kamboj has reportedly been impressive in the nets, and a Test debut could be on the cards.

