India's predicted playing XI for the 5th Test vs England in Dharamsala

India and England are all set to battle it out one final time in Dharamsala, with the fifth Test scheduled to commence on Thursday, March 7.

The hosts have already sealed the series, but the context of the World Test Championship means that they aren't willing to rest on their laurels. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Ranchi Test, has been recalled to the squad and is expected to play in chilly conditions.

India's squad for the 5th Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the fifth Test against England.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal bats: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

India's opening pair has been settled throughout the series, and that isn't expected to change for the final Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-getter and has been immense at the top of the order, while Rohit Sharma's form has gotten better as the rubber has worn on.

Middle Order: Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja

Patidar walks to his mark: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

There is only one player in the middle order whose place is under threat, and that is Rajat Patidar. While KL Rahul hasn't recovered in time for the fifth Test, Devdutt Padikkal is an option on the bench India could turn to.

Patidar's returns have been wretched, but he clearly has the backing of the team management. Rohit talked up his ability at the pre-match press conference, and there are enough signs to suggest that he will get another go in the middle order.

Without Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan will also be present in Dharamsala. He will want to turn in an improved display after a slightly disappointing outing in Ranchi that followed a magical debut in Rajkot.

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel are in excellent form right now. And while they are at contrasting stages of their respective careers, they will hold the key for the hosts in the fifth Test.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ashwin celebrates: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Three

Rohit has seemed open to the idea of playing three fast bowlers. Conditions in Dharamsala are expected to be chilly, and the pitch might not deteriorate much even on the last two days. With Bumrah returning, India can afford to play him alongside Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep while relegating Kuldeep Yadav to the bench.

However, England themselves have gone in with just two specialist fast bowlers. Kuldeep has been in good form as well, and he could hold the key against the visitors' batting lineup if a flat deck is dished out.

So Akash might have to sit this one out despite impressing on debut in the last Test. Siraj could partner Bumrah in the pace attack, with Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel continuing to warm the bench.

