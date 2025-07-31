India's predicted playing XI for the 5th Test vs England ft. Dhruv Jurel & Akash Deep

India are all set to face off against England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval from Thursday, July 31. The series is currently 2-1 in the hosts' favor, and Shubman Gill and Co. need a win if they are to retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
There has been a lot of talk regarding India's ideal combination for the final Test of the series. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the rubber with a fracture, and N Jagadeesan has been added to the squad as a backup wicket-keeper. Jasprit Bumrah's participation is up in the air, with the bowling unit likely to undergo at least a couple of changes.
India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan.
On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the fifth Test against England.
Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't had a great tour of England by his standards. The southpaw will want to come up with a significant score in the final Test of the series.
KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been sensational at the top of the order. One of India's top run-getters, the classy opener will want to continue in the same vein and sign off on a high.
Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar
Sai Sudharsan notched up his maiden Test half-century in the previous Test and will be one to watch out for at The Oval. Following him in the batting order will be captain Shubman Gill, who has plundered runs at a stupendous rate in England.
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have impressed with their airtight technique and composure. They could be set for roles higher in the batting order, with Dhruv Jurel perhaps dropping to No. 7 while replacing Rishabh Pant.
Lower Order: Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Shardul Thakur hasn't offered much with the ball, and India need to ideally play either Kuldeep Yadav or a fourth specialist pacer at No. 8. However, they've been unwilling to do that in the series so far, and Thakur could retain his place in the side.
Akash Deep is expected to return for Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload needs to be managed carefully. Mohammed Siraj, who has played all four Tests in the series so far, could be persisted with once again.
The final spot could be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. The former is arguably the better choice, given that he has already featured in the series, but reports have emerged that the left-armer is in line for his maiden Test cap. This is a tough one to call, with Arshdeep having the slightest of edges.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news