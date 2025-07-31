India's predicted playing XI for the 5th Test vs England ft. Dhruv Jurel & Akash Deep

India are all set to face off against England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval from Thursday, July 31. The series is currently 2-1 in the hosts' favor, and Shubman Gill and Co. need a win if they are to retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Ad

There has been a lot of talk regarding India's ideal combination for the final Test of the series. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the rubber with a fracture, and N Jagadeesan has been added to the squad as a backup wicket-keeper. Jasprit Bumrah's participation is up in the air, with the bowling unit likely to undergo at least a couple of changes.

India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the fifth Test against England.

Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 04 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't had a great tour of England by his standards. The southpaw will want to come up with a significant score in the final Test of the series.

Ad

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has been sensational at the top of the order. One of India's top run-getters, the classy opener will want to continue in the same vein and sign off on a high.

Middle Order: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 03 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan notched up his maiden Test half-century in the previous Test and will be one to watch out for at The Oval. Following him in the batting order will be captain Shubman Gill, who has plundered runs at a stupendous rate in England.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have impressed with their airtight technique and composure. They could be set for roles higher in the batting order, with Dhruv Jurel perhaps dropping to No. 7 while replacing Rishabh Pant.

Lower Order: Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

Shardul Thakur hasn't offered much with the ball, and India need to ideally play either Kuldeep Yadav or a fourth specialist pacer at No. 8. However, they've been unwilling to do that in the series so far, and Thakur could retain his place in the side.

Ad

Akash Deep is expected to return for Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload needs to be managed carefully. Mohammed Siraj, who has played all four Tests in the series so far, could be persisted with once again.

The final spot could be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. The former is arguably the better choice, given that he has already featured in the series, but reports have emerged that the left-armer is in line for his maiden Test cap. This is a tough one to call, with Arshdeep having the slightest of edges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news