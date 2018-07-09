Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against England

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
379   //    09 Jul 2018, 14:19 IST

India
India will look to continue the winning momentum

India sealed the T20 series with an emphatic win in the third and final T20 at Bristol. After a hard-fought T20 series, the Indian team gears up for the highly anticipated ODI series. Keeping in perspective next year's World Cup, this 3 match ODI series becomes extremely important.

Moreover, the England team is in top form in ODIs. The English side thrashed Australia 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. They are high on confidence and will provide a stiff challenge to the visiting side. Moreover, the return of Ben Stokes in the side will bolster England's chances. 

On the other hand, India hasn't been in bad form in ODIs either. Team India hasn't lost a bilateral ODI series since January 2016 and will look to keep this fantastic record intact. The Indian team showed their prowess in the ODI format by defeating a formidable South African team 5-1 playing in their own backyard. 

Coming off a series win, the Indian team management might want to continue with the players who performed so well in the T20 series. During the course of the series, we might see some experiments but for the first match, India might stick to their best XI. 

Also, the match will be played at Nottingham, a venue where England has scored over 400 runs in two of the last three matches. Spinners will be crucial on the high scoring ground. So here is India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI.

Openers


Shikhar Dhawan

Can
Can Dhawan come back to form
?

Shikhar Dhawan hasn't had the best of the T20 series as he failed to put up a good performance. The left-hand batsman struggled to get going and threw away his wicket very early in the innings. But Dhawan has been a terrific ODI player for India. He has been successful in giving quick starts and has played some stunning innings in the recent past. Indian team management will back the explosive opener to come good in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma

R
Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock in the final T20

Rohit Sharma delivered when the team needed it the most in the T20 series. After stitching a good partnership with KL Rahul in the first T20, Rohit faltered in the 2nd T20. But he came back with an unbeaten match-winning hundred in the 3rd T20 and Rohit will look to continue his good form in the ODIs too. When in full flow, he can be a nemesis for the opposition side. Rohit will be key in getting India to a steady start.




England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
