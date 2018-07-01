India's predicted Playing XI for the first T20 against England

India defeated Ireland quite comfortably in the T20 series

India would kick-start the challenging tour of England with the T20 series. The first of the three T20s will be played on the 3rd of July at Manchester.

The Indian team is coming off a comprehensive series win against Ireland. India put up a dominant performance in the two T20s against the hosts and beat them convincingly in both the matches.

However, the Indian team will know that the competition will be a lot more tough against England. England thrashed Australia in the ODI series 5-0 and then won the lone T20 too. The English side is high on confidence and will look to continue their winning streak. The Indian team will be wary of this threat and will put their best foot forward.

Most of the Indian players are coming off a good IPL season and a good Ireland series and will look to carry on that form. However, one problem that the Indian team management will face is the problem of plenty when it comes to selecting the playing XI. India experimented a lot with the playing XI in the two T20s against Ireland and most of the players looked in sublime touch. With all the players in top form, it will be interesting to see which players will be benched. We will look at India's probable playing XI for the first T20.