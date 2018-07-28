Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's Predicted Playing XI for the first Test againt England

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.54K   //    28 Jul 2018, 13:55 IST

K

India will lock horns with England in the first Test at Birmingham from August 1. It will be extremely important for the Indian team to start the long series on a winning note. The Indian team has been depleted due to injuries to their premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Even though India has a strong bench strength when it comes to the pace department, the services of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah will be dearly missed in the pacer-friendly English conditions. 

The team management will also be sweating over several team selection headaches. The fight for the openers slot is a three-way contest. While Murali Vijay is certain to play, one of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will accompany him. Another important decision to be made is about whether to go with two spinners or just one spinner and also if Kuldeep Yadav should be included in the playing XI, keeping in mind how effective he was in the limited-overs leg of the tour. 

There are a lot of crucial decisions to be made and it is very difficult to predict India's playing XI. However, looking at recent form and performances from the practice match against Essex, we will try to predict the probable XI for the first Test. 


Openers


Murli Vijay

Vikja
Vijay has been rock solid at the top of the order

One player who has been consistent in overseas tours has been Murali Vijay. Even though he hasn't scored big runs, he has been able to give India solid starts. Vijay who is called 'The monk' by his teammates for his immense levels of concentration will look to resist the initial burst from the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. 


KL Rahul

Rah
Rahul might be preferred over Dhawan

KL Rahul looks set to start in the playing XI at Birmingham. Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul's competitor for the opening spot, bagged a pair in the practice game against Essex. Moreover, Dhawan's recent form has been indifferent and his performance in overseas Tests has been below par. On the other hand, Rahul made a steady 58 in the practice match and looks technically stronger. 


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Leisure Reading
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the first ODI against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted starting XI against England in first...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 1st Test
RELATED STORY
India's predicted Playing XI for the first T20 against...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018 - Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted bowling attack...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, First ODI: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us