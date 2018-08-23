Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's Predicted Playing XI for the Fourth Test 

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
648   //    23 Aug 2018, 13:45 IST

It was a complete team effort at Trent Bridge

After a commanding win in the third Test, India will look to level the series 2-2 in the fourth Test which will be played at Southampton from 30th August. India completely outplayed England in the third Test and won the match comprehensively by 203 runs. The Indian team will want to continue the winning momentum at Southampton.

There were a lot of questions being raised over the Indian players' form and their place in the side after the first two Tests. But, Team India answered all the critics by their performance in the third Test. The batsmen, in particular, were under a tremendous amount of pressure after the Lords debacle. But every member of the team contributed towards the team's cause, which made this victory even more special. 

But India is still 2-1 behind in the series and the Indian team can't afford to get complacent after the victory at Nottingham. It will be easier for the team management to decide the playing XI for the next Test as most of the players are looking in good touch. We will look at India's predicted playing XI for the fourth Test. 

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul 

Rahul and Dhawan gave solid starts to the Indian team

One of the major reasons for India's poor show in the first couple of Tests was the poor form of their openers. However, Rahul and Dhawan dealt with this problem to some extent in the third Test. Even though neither of the two batsmen made a substantial individual score, they laid a strong foundation for the middle order to build on.

Rahul and Dhawan scored a fifty plus partnership in both the innings. Both the batsmen looked in good touch and will want to convert their starts into big scores. India will be hoping for a similar performance from the openers in upcoming matches too. 

