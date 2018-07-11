India's predicted playing XI for the ODIs against England

The Indian One Day side has played some fearless cricket over the last couple of years, since the time Virat Kohli took over the captaincy from MSD. The England limited overs side have also come a long way since World Cup 2015, with a changed mindset, and have now become One Day superpowers.

England Skipper Eoin Morgan with Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

With the ODIs set to begin on the 12th of July, 2018, players and fans from both the countries would be very excited to see what both the sides have in store for us. Given the consistent attitude and approach India has shown in ODIs over quite some time, it is a no-brainer that the openers will be the same.

Looking towards the ODIs, here is the probable playing XI for India:

#1 Rohit Sharma

Mr. 200 or Hitman, whatever you may call him, he is the backbone of any high scoring Indian innings. With the kind of reputation he has built for himself at that position and the kind of improvement and consistency he has shown over the last one and a half years, he is certain to open the innings and his fans would definitely be hoping to see another 200 from him this series. He is yet to show the same consistency and class outside of India, or rather, outside the subcontinent, and would be itching to correct that.

Ro'Hitman' Sharma

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The degree of improvement this man has shown over the last 12-16 months, across formats, is just phenomenal. He has shown unexpected levels of consistency, something that he lacked earlier, and it would be a sure thing to include him.

Shikhar 'Gabbar' Dhawan

#3 Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat has always been India's Mr. Consistent and therefore, the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. He is someone whom no Indian fan can imagine the team without. This series could be another Virat special one, as he would want to undo the horrors of his 2014 England outing.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli