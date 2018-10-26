India's predicted T20I squad to face Australia

GVS Sastry

After a triumphant journey in the Asia Cup, the next biggest challenge for the Indian team looms in the form of the Australia tour, a long battle that would test Kohli's men big time before the World Cup. The India-Australia rivalry has been closely followed over the past few years, and the might of the two world cricket bigwigs will be on display not long from now.

With the T20Is forming the first leg of the tour, the selectors will already have a set of players ready in their probable list. Here's how the Indian T20I lineup might stand against the Aussies in their home.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (3rd opener)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Giving the trusted duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan a run at the top of the order in as many games before the World Cup is what the management should be looking at. The two are best suited to be India's opening pair in Australia, given their experience. Rohit Sharma is India's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is against Australia, and has three fifties to his name against them.

Dhawan, whose gameplay could help him in Australia where the ball comes onto the bat, can also be expected to score runs at the top of the order. He would be looking to improve his T20 record against the Aussies, averaging 22.50 with no fifties next to his name.

While he has been in prime form with the bat, KL Rahul has been consigned to the role of the third opener due to the scorching form of Dhawan and Rohit. Rahul scored a Test century in England, and was in good nick in the limited-overs leg before that. Given his free-flowing nature, KL Rahul is a must have in the T20 squad.

If needed, he can p

