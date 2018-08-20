Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India's predicted XI in ODIs after five years

Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
20.87K   //    20 Aug 2018, 20:47 IST

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

The Indian cricket team are currently on a roll against England in the third Test of the Specsavers Test series in Nottingham. They have built a healthy lead and will look to win the match soon.

Before the Test series started, they faced England in an ODI series, which they lost 2-1. However, they got a taste of the conditions in England, where they will be playing next year in the World Cup.

Winning in 2019 might be hard, but India would surely fancy their chances in 2023, when the World Cup will be held at home once again. 2023 will be the first time when the World Cup will be completely held in India. In 2011, it was held in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

It will be interesting to see what India's team would look like in 2023. Let's predict what their playing XI might be:

#1. Openers:

Prithvi Shaw

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

The 18-year-old youngster already has made a mark for himself with his performances with the bat since the Under-19 World Cup. He was the captain for India at the U-19 World Cup in 2018 and led them to victory.

Since then, he has performed well at the domestic level for Mumbai and played well in the IPL as well. He is currently a part of the India A side and has batted well for them too. He is surely one for the future and we could expect him to open the batting.

Rishabh Pant

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Another youngster who is making his mark is the wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He recently made his Test debut against England and is having a memorable match so far.

He made his T20I debut early this year but is yet to make his ODI debut. Once MS Dhoni retires from the shorter formats of the game, he will be the most likely replacement for him.


