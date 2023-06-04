India's probable playing XI for WTC Final

Team India have arrived in England for yet another World Test Championship (WTC) final, this time against Australia at The Oval beginning on Wednesday, June 7.

While the Australian team looks more or less settled, Team India do have certain areas that they need to address due to the injuries to star players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul.

These absentees may arguably dent their chances ahead of the final, but Rohit Sharma and Co. will still want to put their best foot forward and the first step for that would be to assign clear roles to each player.

On that note, let's take a look at India's probable playing XI for the WTC final:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) & Shubman Gill

While Rohit Sharma was in an indifferent form during the IPL 2023 season, he has been nothing short of fabulous as a Test opener. Rohit played a crucial role back in 2021 in England where he scored 368 runs in four Tests, including his maiden Test hundred away from home at The Oval. India will need their captain to fire all cylinders in the WTC final with some major names missing in the batting line-up.

Shubman Gill has been sensational across formats over the past 12 months, but his biggest test will be against a top-quality Australian bowling attack in tough conditions. He did score a hundred in his previous Test against the same attack and while the conditions will be different, Gill will be motivated to step up on the big stage.

Middle-order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk)

After a decent domestic season and with injuries to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane looks set to play at the middle order alongside the experienced Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The trio have been the fulcrum of India's success as a batting group in Tests over the past decade and will need to turn up if they are to win the WTC final.

Ravindra Jadeja scored a hundred in his previous Test in England and is in great form with both bat and ball. India have liked to go with just a solitary spinner in overseas Tests of late and Jadeja is likely to get the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. KS Bharat may continue to keep wickets in Rishabh Pant's absence.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Shardul Thakur has been the seam-bowling all-rounder used by Indian team management in overseas Tests over the past few years and he has often delivered with crucial runs and wickets. Umesh Yadav's ability to swing the ball and also use the long handle many give him the nod ahead of Jaydev Unadkat.

The two names among the bowlers who are almost certain to be a part of the XI are Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. With Bumrah not available, the onus will be on the duo to break the game open for their team. They need to pick up 20 wickets and Shami and Siraj would arguably need to do the bulk of the work.

Poll : 0 votes