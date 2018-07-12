India's probable Test XI against England

Being the number one team in Test Cricket in the world, India has a reputation and lots of expectations to live up to. Having a few players who have been playing County Cricket gives India an advantage, but defeating the mighty English side on their home turf will be challenging. Let's look at who all could make it to the playing XI against England

#1 Murali Vijay

Being calm and composed, irrespective of what the situation is on field, is a commendable quality. Murali Vijay, also referred to as 'Monk' by his teammates, epitomizes calmness and composure. He is one man who is never in a hurry to score runs and takes his time while putting the bad deliveries away stylishly and leaving the good ones. One of the best players of swing bowling in India and one of the finest readers of the cricket ball behavior, Murali Vijay has made himself a test match specialist batsman.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul initially made his entry to International cricket through Test Cricket, and had a forgettable debut against Australia at Melbourne, but came back with a stunning 110 at Sydney in the very next match. He showed how well he could bounce back and that too, when he had no international experience. With time, he has become an integral part of the Indian Test side. He has been extremely consistent at the top of the order and therefore, deserves to open for India against England.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

The number 3 spot is always reserved for India's undisputed number 3 in Test Cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara. A class batsman who has many records in his name and has also shown marked improvement over time, Pujara is an obvious choice for the position.

#4 Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat might not have been as consistent in Test Cricket, but he has a lot to give back to England. He must be still having the dismal memories of his last bilateral series in England, where he had failed miserably with the bat in all formats.

He would look to overcome his weakness of playing swinging deliveries outside the off stump, something he has always been vulnerable in England to. Indian fans would be hoping to see him fire and lead by example, just as he did in his career defining series against Australia in late 2014.

