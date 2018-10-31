India's search for a third seamer for 2019 World Cup

Khaleel Ahmed bowled a great spell in the 4th ODI against West Indies

After a terrific bowling performance by Khaleel Ahmed in the 4th ODI against West Indies, the new entrant for India’s quest towards the pace bowling supporting act to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s bowling Coach Bharat Arun has made a statement that India’s pace bowling stock looks really exciting. He specifically singled out Khaleel Ahmed for praise.

But it is important to not get swayed by a one-off performance. The twenty-year-old Khaleel bowled an excellent line and length, something that the more experienced Bhubaneswar Kumar failed to do in the 4th ODI. The fact that he is a left-armer also adds variety to India’s pace bowling line up. But it will be wrong to jump the gun and say that he is suddenly the top contender for the third seamer’s slot in India’s World Cup squad.

Let’s not forget that when the West Indies ODI series started, in the absence of Bumrah and Bhuvi, Mohammaed Shami and Umesh Yadav were India’s first choice bowlers. All three were part of the playing XI in the first ODI, and they all went for runs.

Umesh Yadav is a possible contender for one of the seamers in India's world cup squad

But when the time came to drop one of them for the second ODI to make way for Kuldeep Yadav, it was Khaleel who was dropped. That clearly shows where Khaleel stood in the pecking order of India’s pace bowlers.

He made a comeback to the side in the third ODI, but his poor performance continued there too, as he gave away 65 runs in ten overs and took just one wicket. His performance in the 4th ODI is the only time in the series that his bowling has looked threatening.

He deserves all the praise and encouragement. But for a 20-year old young player who has played only five ODIs, a couple of good performances should not be enough to suddenly move him ahead of the more experienced and more-tested bowlers such as Shami, Umesh, or even Shardul Thakur in the pecking order.

He needs to do well in the upcoming Australia and New Zealand series. And the selectors must not discard other bowlers who have been plying their trade for India for so many years, in favour of someone, just on the basis of potential or a few performances. Him being a left-armer should not be a key factor for selection.