India's search for a third seamer for 2019 World Cup

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
215   //    31 Oct 2018, 17:36 IST

Khaleel Ahmed bowled a great spell in the 4th ODI against West Indies
After a terrific bowling performance by Khaleel Ahmed in the 4th ODI against West Indies, the new entrant for India’s quest towards the pace bowling supporting act to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India’s bowling Coach Bharat Arun has made a statement that India’s pace bowling stock looks really exciting. He specifically singled out Khaleel Ahmed for praise.

But it is important to not get swayed by a one-off performance. The twenty-year-old Khaleel bowled an excellent line and length, something that the more experienced Bhubaneswar Kumar failed to do in the 4th ODI. The fact that he is a left-armer also adds variety to India’s pace bowling line up. But it will be wrong to jump the gun and say that he is suddenly the top contender for the third seamer’s slot in India’s World Cup squad.

Let’s not forget that when the West Indies ODI series started, in the absence of Bumrah and Bhuvi, Mohammaed Shami and Umesh Yadav were India’s first choice bowlers. All three were part of the playing XI in the first ODI, and they all went for runs.

Umesh Yadav is a possible contender for one of the seamers in India's world cup squad
Umesh Yadav is a possible contender for one of the seamers in India's world cup squad

But when the time came to drop one of them for the second ODI to make way for Kuldeep Yadav, it was Khaleel who was dropped. That clearly shows where Khaleel stood in the pecking order of India’s pace bowlers.

He made a comeback to the side in the third ODI, but his poor performance continued there too, as he gave away 65 runs in ten overs and took just one wicket. His performance in the 4th ODI is the only time in the series that his bowling has looked threatening.

He deserves all the praise and encouragement. But for a 20-year old young player who has played only five ODIs, a couple of good performances should not be enough to suddenly move him ahead of the more experienced and more-tested bowlers such as Shami, Umesh, or even Shardul Thakur in the pecking order.

He needs to do well in the upcoming Australia and New Zealand series. And the selectors must not discard other bowlers who have been plying their trade for India for so many years, in favour of someone, just on the basis of potential or a few performances. Him being a left-armer should not be a key factor for selection.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Khaleel Ahmed
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
