India’s squad from the last ODI series they lost vs West Indies in 2006 - where are they now?

The India vs West Indies ODI series 2023 will get underway later today (July 27) in Barbados. It will be a three-match series between the two former World Cup-winning teams.

India and West Indies have won two Cricket World Cups each, but the Indian team is much stronger than the Caribbean side right now. The fact that India are the favorites to win the 2023 World Cup later this year and West Indies have not even qualified for the mega event highlights the difference between the two teams.

A second-string Indian squad defeated the Men in Maroon in an ODI series last year. The upcoming series also seems to be a lopsided one. The last time West Indies won an ODI series against India was back in 2006.

The Men in Maroon won that series 4-1. In this listicle, we will look at India's squad from that series and where those players are now.

Batters - Rahul Dravid (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, Venugopal Rao, and Yuvraj Singh

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five (Image: Getty)

India played with eight batters in that squad, with Rahul Dravid leading the team. Mohammad Kaif was the only batter with an average of more than 50 in the series. He scored 205 runs in five matches at an average of 51.25.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Venugopal Rao could not make much of an impact. Virender Sehwag aggregated 237 runs and was the highest run-scorer for the visitors, while Yuvraj Singh scored 183 runs in four matches. Captain Dravid averaged 29.80, scoring 149 runs in five matches. Robin Uthappa did not get a game.

All the batters have now retired. Dhoni is still active in the IPL, whereas Uthappa, Raina, Yuvraj, Kaif, and Sehwag play in leagues of retired cricketers. Raina, Uthappa, Kaif, and Sehwag also work as commentators. Rao entered politics after retirement while Dravid is now the head coach of India.

All-rounders and bowlers - Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Ramesh Powar, RP Singh, and Sreesanth

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image: Getty)

Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Munaf Patel, Sreesanth, and RP Singh formed India's pace attack in that series. Agarkar was the most successful bowler, with nine wickets, while Pathan bagged six scalps. Spinners Harbhajan Singh and Ramesh Powar scalped a total of seven wickets.

All players have retired from international cricket. Pathan, Patel, Harbhajan, and Sreesanth compete in other T20 leagues, while RP Singh works as a commentator. Agarkar recently became the chief selector of the Indian men's cricket team, while Powar has tried his luck in coaching after retirement.

West Indies squad that won the last ODI series against India in 2006

Here's a look at the full list of West Indies players who were a part of their last ODI series against the Indian side:

Brian Lara (c), Wavell Hinds, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Marlon Samuels, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Ian Bradshaw, Corey Collymore, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Dave Mohammad, Carlton Baugh (wk), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jerome Taylor, Runako Morton,