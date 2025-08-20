India's strongest playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup ft. Sanju Samson & Kuldeep Yadav

The 2025 Asia Cup will commence at the start of September in the UAE. India, who are the runaway favorites for the competition, recently announced their 15-man squad.

The Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has recovered from a sports hernia surgery that kept him on the sidelines for a while. Shubman Gill has been appointed as his deputy, with most of the contingent being along expected lines.

As always, India have a few combinations they can go with. What will be their ideal batting order, and how many bowling options can they afford to field in the side?

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

On that note, here is India's strongest playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

South Africa v India - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

India have opened with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the recent past, but Shubman Gill's selection in the squad should mean that he partners his Punjab teammate at the top of the order. The duo are bound to have a good understanding, and their partnership would have the right blend of conservativeness and aggression.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

While Samson might not have an opening slot available, dropping him from the playing XI altogether wouldn't be a great idea. The keeper-batter could bat at No. 3, a position he has aced in the Indian Premier League.

This would relegate Tilak Varma to the bench. While the left-hander's T20I form has been impressive and dropping him wouldn't necessarily be fair on him, Samson is a world-class T20 batter who is a more finished product at this stage. Backing the experienced campaigner is bound to serve India well.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be partnered by Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya in the middle order. The two all-rounders are virtually undroppable, given the immense value they add to all three departments.

Rinku Singh has been in disappointing form in recent times, and India would do well to pick Jitesh Sharma as their frontline finisher. The right-handed batter was one of the standout performers for the title-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru side, and his dynamism could help the side immensely.

Shivam Dube, who has clear holes in his game and hasn't been in great form lately, should be on the bench.

Lower Order: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy pick themselves. They've been three of the team's most impressive bowlers in the shortest format in recent times, with Harshit Rana serving as Arshdeep's backup.

Conditions in the UAE, as well as the oppositions, will allow India to play a second specialist spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav. Partnering Kuldeep with Varun could help the Men in Blue coast to yet another Asia Cup title.

