Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's Strongest XI for World Test Championship next year

Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
11.19K   //    24 Sep 2018, 17:15 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
Mayank Agarwal

The World Test Championship is all set to begin next year, with 9 Test playing nations getting ready to battle it out over the course of two years for the ultimate prize. The Championship will take place over two years from 2019 to 2021 with each team playing bilateral series against each other – 3 at home and 3 away. The two teams at the top of the league stage will contest in the final.

The teams taking part are: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

India recently suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of England away from home. They have a few problems to fix before the Test Championship begins next year. We could expect them to make a few changes for the tournament from the squad which played in England.

Here is India’s best Test XI for the World Test Championship next year

Openers

Mayank Agarwal

It is high time that the Karnataka batsman is given a chance to play for the Indian side. What more does he need to do in order to get selected?

He has been scoring plenty of runs in the domestic circuit and with the way he has been going, he should have already been in the Indian side by now. With Shikhar Dhawan not performing well enough in Tests, Agarwal could take his place.

KL Rahul


England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
KL Rahul

The 24-year-old batsman from Karnataka proved himself in the fifth and final Test against England, scoring 149 runs. He has been growing as a batsman over the past few years and is surely one for the future.

He has a sound technique and is able to score runs at a brisk pace. He is currently a part of India's ODI squad in the Asia Cup but has surprisingly not played a single game yet.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Keshav Muthappa
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports enthusiast, working in an IT company.
Strongest Test XI featuring 11 Captains
RELATED STORY
World XI vs World XI - A battle between the century's...
RELATED STORY
An unbeatable all-time Test World XI
RELATED STORY
3 sides most capable of winning the inaugural Test...
RELATED STORY
Evolution of Cricket - What led to ICC Test Championship
RELATED STORY
ICC Test championship: 4 teams which could finish in the...
RELATED STORY
All-Time Test XI comprising of right-handed batsmen and...
RELATED STORY
All-Star Test XI comprising of left-handed batsmen and...
RELATED STORY
Why Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped from the Test squad
RELATED STORY
Greatest all-rounders of all time in Tests
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us