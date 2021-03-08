India's strongest XI for the World Test Championship final

With a comprehensive 3-1 series win against England, India qualified for the final of the World Test Championship and attained the #1 spot on the ICC Test Rankings.

Virat Kohli's men will lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the summit clash, which is scheduled to begin on June 18 at Lord's (recent reports have suggested that the final could be moved to a different venue).

Many members of the Indian squad have likened the World Test Championship to a World Cup. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin play only red-ball cricket for the country, and this is the biggest tournament they are involved in.

Although the World Test Championship final is still months away, we attempt to name India's strongest XI for the match since they aren't scheduled to play any Tests before the encounter. All players have been assumed to be injury-free.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill should retain his place in the Indian Test XI despite a string of low scores

Although Shubman Gill's form has tapered off a bit of late, he should hold on to his place in the Indian team for the World Test Championship final. Gill will partner India's newfound saviour at the top of the order - Rohit Sharma.

Rohit was stellar in the recently concluded Test series against England as he amassed 345 runs at an average of 57.5 to finish as his team's leading run-getter. His recent performances have led fans to believe that he now has what it takes to succeed in overseas conditions.

Gill and Rohit will be backed up by Mayank Agarwal, who was dropped from the team after a lean run of games in New Zealand and Australia.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma have found themselves together at the crease often

India's middle order for the World Test Championship final should bear a familiar look.

Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't scored a century since the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he has played a number of fighting knocks for the country. The 33-year-old struggled in last year's Test series against New Zealand as Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson got the better of him twice each, and he'll want to set the record straight in the World Test Championship final.

Virat Kohli is another Indian batsman who has a century drought to contend with. The Indian skipper's 70th and most recent international ton came in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh back in 2019, and the World Test Championship final may be the perfect stage for him to set the record straight.

Two players who have excellent records in England, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, make up the rest of the Indian middle order. While the Indian Test vice-captain has been a touch inconsistent of late, Pant is in the form of his life.

Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will be India's backup options for the World Test Championship final. Pandya offers an excellent option for the conditions in England, and already has a 5-for at Trent Bridge. However, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to reach full fitness by the summer, and he won't make the team unless he can be the third seamer.

