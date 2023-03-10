India's three biggest heroes in the Benson and Hedges World Championship 1985

March 10, 1985, marks an important day in the history of cricket as India emerged victorious over Pakistan in the final of the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket. The win cemented India's dominance in the tournament as they had a nearly perfect run. It was a remarkable achievement for the Indian team, who displayed exceptional skill and teamwork to claim the championship title.

The Indian team were absolutely flawless in the tournament and several heroes emerged during the tournament. The triumph was an unforgettable one as the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket, held in Australia in 1985, saw all seven Test-playing nations take part.

This momentous victory stands as a testament to the side’s unwavering belief in their abilities and hence, it remains one of the golden highlights of Indian cricket history!

Here, we take a look at the three heroes that emerged after India’s win in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket:

#3 Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth was in smashing form

Kris Srikkanth's performance in the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket was nothing short of exceptional. In the five matches played in the tournament, Srikkanth racked up 238 runs with a strike rate of 79.59.

The right-hander was in roaring form as he smoked 57 off only 53 balls against England at the SCG. He then responded with a 93 in a nail-biting 164-run chase against Australia at the MCG. He continued his form in the final against Pakistan, where he scored 67 off just 77 deliveries.

He was a definite fan favorite and his stunning hitting in the tournament helped India take charge of proceedings in each game.

#2 Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was impressive in his debut series

The 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket was not only about the batters bossing the game – the Indian bowlers were in their element as well.

Leading the pack was young Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, the talented leg-break bowler who made his ODI debut in India's first match of the tournament. Sivaramakrishnan proved to be the leading wicket-taker of the championship as he ended with 10 wickets from just five matches.

He was closely followed by Roger Binny and Kapil Dev, who had nine wickets each. Ravi Shastri too was in top form as he picked up eight wickets in the tournament. India had a rounded bowling attack and hence, they never allowed their opponents to dominate.

#1 Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri was the man of the Benson and Hedges World Championship

In many ways, Ravi Shastri owned the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket. His all-round contribution was unmatched and perhaps the best possible performance by an Indian all-rounder. Only Yuvraj Singh's 2011 World Cup comes close to this remarkable feat.

Shastri proved to be a top-class opening batter, scoring a total of 182 runs in the tournament. Apart from this, he also picked up eight crucial wickets throughout the championship.

In the semi-final against New Zealand at the SCG, Shastri played a tournament-defining role by picking up three big wickets and then following it up with a defiant 53 runs in the chase.

He carried this form into the finals where he scored an unbeaten 63 against Pakistan and helped India clinch the title. And yes, he won the infamous Audi for his troubles in the tournament.

