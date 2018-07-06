India's Top 10 destructive batsmen in ODI cricket

Sachin was the mainstay of the Indian team

Over the last four decades, Indian cricket has produced some great batsmen in ODI cricket. The Indian team had batting maestros who brought cheers to billions of die-hard fans with their exuberant batting.

While natural stroke makers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli became the mainstays of batting line-ups, power hitters like Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev changed the course of a game in a blink of an eye. If Virender Sehwag pulled crowds with some mesmerizing shots, Mohammad Azharuddin was a treat to watch with those silken wrists.

Indian ODI teams have been batting heavy courtesy a plethora of world-class batsmen. Much of India’s success in ODI cricket has revolved around the batting exploits of their world-class batsmen.

With a galaxy of batting stalwarts over the years, it would be interesting to compile a list of India’s most destructive stroke makers in ODI.

Only those batsmen who usually batted from 1 to 6 in ODIs have been taken into consideration. To rank the batsmen from 1 to 10, I have considered their ability to score runs quickly on a consistent basis and penchant for scoring 100s.

Note: For selecting my top 10 Indian batsmen, I have only taken those batsmen who scored 2000 or more ODI runs with a minimum average of 30. To qualify as an attacking stroke maker, I have kept a career striker rate of 85 as the cut-off.

Before we run through the list, i must give my rationale as to why some of India's premier batsmen did not make the cut in my top 10 list for the most destructive ODI batsmen.

Indian opener Sourav Ganguly was pretty aggressive in ODIs but he took time to settle down early in his innings before taking on bowlers. He had a fairly impressive ODI strike rate of 74 but it was well short of his contemporaries during the era he played cricket..

Indian cricket has been served by some exceptional strokemakers like Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid and Ajay Jadeja who played the sheet anchor's role to perfection and helped the other stroke makers build the innings around them. While they were masters at milking the singles in the middle overs, they often played second fiddle to the more aggressive stroke makers. Hence most of them ended up with career strike rates in the mid 70s. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaksar, Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Manjrekar were more on the defensive mode.

The likes of KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedhar Jadhav have impressive ODI strike rates but they are relatively new to the ODI arena. It would not be fair to judge them with cricketers who played at least 100 ODIs for India.

Notable Mentions - Sandeep Patil - Strike Rate 82.17, Kris Srikkanth - Strike Rate 71.74 and Robin Singh - Strike Rate 74.30

#10 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu was capable of dodged defence and could wear out quality seam attacks

Navjot Singh Sidhu was one of India's most entertaining stroke-makers in ODI cricket. Dubbed as a 'Strokeless Wonder' during the early stages of his career, Sidhu answered back in emphatic style by scoring four consecutive 50s in the 1987 World Cup and establishing himself as a dependable opener in ODI cricket.

In the early 90s, Sidhu was India's best bet when the team was struggling for a front line opener in the limited overs format.

As a batsman, Sidhu was capable of dodged defence and could wear out quality seam attacks. He was a good player of spin and danced down the tracks to hit spinners for some towering sixes. Although he never had a consistent run in the ODI team, he more often than not delivered the goods with the willow while batting up the order.

Navjot Sidhu ODI Career

Navjot Sidhu ODI Career

Matches 136 Runs 4413 Average 37.08 SR 69.72 100s 6