What do you think of when someone says a 'Test match in West Indies'? The quartet, Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts, or Michael Holding? Maybe Sunil Gavaskar? Basically tall strong fast-bowlers, against India's batting technicians.

However, when India thinks of 'Test bowling in West Indies', they think of spinners. Two of India's top-three wicket-takers in the West Indies are spinners, including the top wicket-taker. By extension, seven in the top 10 wicket-takers are spinners.

Without Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, the pace attack that India will likely field in the first Test - Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj - will play here for the first time. The responsibility will again be on the spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, to take most of the wickets.

On that note, let's look at which three Indian bowlers have had the most wickets to their name in the Caribbean:

#3 S Venkataraghavan

Off-spinner S Venkataraghavan played his first away series against West Indies in 1971 and picked up 22 wickets in the five Tests as India took home a famous 1-0 win, their first in the country.

He played a crucial role in India's only win, at the Port of Spain, registering figures of 5/95 in the second innings, which was also his best spell here.

Venkataraghavan visited the country twice again - in 1976 and 1983 - and took his tally to 39 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 43.58.

He never played a Test in Sri Lanka or South Africa and just one each in Australia in New Zealand but his street-smart bowling and high-arm action was a force to reckon with in West Indies.

#2 Ishant Sharma

One of the few pacers on the list, Ishant Sharma has 41 wickets in nine matches in the Caribbean, two more in four fewer matches than Venkataraghavan. More than half of them (22) came on his first tour here in 2011.

Ishant averages 18.61 with the ball away against the Windies, which is his best for any country he has played in by a big margin, and also has three five-wicket hauls here (the joint-most). His only Test 10-wicket haul came just in his second Test in West Indies, at Bridgetown in 2011 where the hosts escaped with a draw.

If he hasn't already, Mohammed Siraj should give his predecessor a call and discuss how to bowl in this series.

#1 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble's greatness was defined by his brilliance in all conditions. In West Indies, he is India's greatest by a big margin - 45 wickets, three five-wicket hauls, and at a personal best (minimum five Tests) overseas average of 31.29.

He picked up fifers in his first and last matches in the country, both at Kingston, and was India's strike bowler in three rubbers between 1997-2002. In 2002 he gave the cricketing world one of its most iconic moments at St John's.

After getting his jaw broken on Day 3 of the Test by a Mervyn Dillon bouncer, Kumble came to bowl with a heavy strapping and dismissed Brian Lara for 4 in his overall spell of 1/29.

The match ended in a mundane draw but defined Kumble as an unflinching cricketer.

