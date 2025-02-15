India's top 5 run-getters in the Champions Trophy ft. Virat Kohli

Team India will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They are placed in Group A alongside the Bangla Tigers, arch-rivals Pakistan, and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue were the finalists when the Champions Trophy was last held in 2017. However, they lost to Pakistan by a mammoth 180 runs at the Oval. Batting first, the Men in Green posted a mammoth 338 in their 50 overs, riding on an excellent hundred from Fakhar Zaman.

In reply, India had no answers to Mohammed Amir's initial bursts and were reduced to 33/3. Pakistan bowlers continued their dominance and despite Hardik Pandya's brilliance with the bat, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 158 runs.

Despite losing the final eight years back, Rohit Sharma and company will enter the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. They have an excellent record, having won the Champions Trophy twice.

On that note, let's take a look at India's top 5 run-getters in the Champions Trophy.

#5 Rohit Sharma

The Team India skipper had a lean patch of form until the second ODI against England in Cuttack where he slammed an excellent hundred. Rohit Sharma will look to carry the momentum into the big-ticket tournament.

Notably, Rohit enjoys a decent run in the Champions Trophy, having racked up 481 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. The right-hander has four fifties and one hundred to his name and is the fifth-highest Indian run-scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy.

#4 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper is arguably the greatest ODI batter of the current generation. Virat Kohli announced his return to form ahead of the Champions Trophy with a sublime half-century in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad.

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer among Indians in the history of the marquee tournament. The Delhi-born cricketer has amassed 529 runs in 12 innings at an average of 88.16 and a strike rate of over 90, with a best score of an unbeaten 96.

#3 Rahul Dravid

The former Team India head coach is well known for his ability to hold an innings from one end. Rahul Dravid bailed his side out of danger with patient yet impactful knocks.

The right-handed batter made some telling contributions in the Champions Trophy. Dravid aggregated 627 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of almost 75. He also has six half-centuries under his belt and is the third-highest run-scorer amongst Indians in the tournament's history.

#2 Sourav Ganguly

The former India skipper was part of the famous Indian batting line-up, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman. Sourav Ganguly formed a legendary partnership with Tendulkar at the top of the order and his sublime cover drives were a treat to the eye.

Ganguly has a rich history in the Champions Trophy, and is the second-highest scorer among Indian batters. The left-handed batter has amassed 665 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.88 and a strike rate of 83.22. He also has three centuries and as many fifties under his belt.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and ICC events are matches made in heaven. The southpaw always brought out his best during marquee tournaments and deservedly occupies the top spot on this list.

The left-handed opener from Delhi has aggregated 701 runs in 10 innings at an average of 77.88 and a strike rate of almost 102. Dhawan also has three tons and as many half-centuries to his name.

He recently retired from international cricket and is currently seen participating in leagues for retired cricketers.

