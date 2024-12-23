India's Top 5 wins in Women's ODIs ft. IND-W vs WI-W 2024

India Women put up a splendid performance on Wednesday, January 15, when they beat Ireland Women by 304 runs in the third WODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

This win propelled India to a 3-0 win in the series after they beat their opponents by six wickets and 116 runs in the first two WODIs, respectively. Ireland did not come close to the Indian side and were thoroughly thrashed.

This victory of Smriti Mandhana's side (who was leading the team owing to an injury to Harmanpreet Kaur) is also the biggest ever for India in women's ODIs. Their performance has gone on to etch their name in history.

Trending

In this listicle, we look at India's top five wins in women's ODIs:

India's Top 5 wins in Women's ODIs

#5 Pakistan Women, 2005

India beat Pakistan Women by 195 runs in an ODI played in Karachi in 2005, and this victory comes fifth on our list. India batted first in this game as well, and opener Jaya Sharma's 138 not out helped them set Pakistan a target of 290 to chase.

Anjum Chopra, who walked out to bat at number four in this game, chipped in with a more than handy 86 not out off just 112 deliveries. In reply, Pakistan's innings never got going, and they were bowled out for 96.

Bowlers Neetu David, Nooshin Al Khader, and Reema Malhotra shared seven wickets between themselves and did not give the Pakistani batters any chance to free their arms whatsoever. This was one of India's most famous wins.

#4 Pakistan Women, 2008

India's fourth-highest win on this list also comes against Pakistan, this time in Dambulla in the Women's Asia Cup in 2008. India batted first once again on this occasion, and put up a big score of 283-3 on the board. Opener Jaya Sharma top-scored yet again for the Indians with a 91-ball 74.

With the ball in hand, Snehal Pradhan and Neetu David picked up three wickets apiece to bowl the Pakistanis out for a mere 76 in 33.3 overs, handing Mithali Raj's girls a massive win by 207 runs. Raj's 62 not out and Rumeli Dhar's unbeaten 51 with the bat in hand had also helped India a lot during their innings.

#3 West Indies Women, 2024

Expand Tweet

The recent win that India enjoyed over the West Indies women in Vadodara comes third on this list. This was also the biggest win enjoyed by the Women in Blue under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership. Having set the Windies a target of 315 to chase, they were able to bowl their opponents out for 103.

Smriti Mandhana was unfortunate to miss out on a century by just nine runs but timely contributions from Renuka Singh (5-29) and Priya Mishra (2-22) allowed the Indians to script this famous win. India will be delighted with this win given that they still have two more games to come and lead the series 1-0.

#2 Ireland Women, 2017

The massive 249-run win India enjoyed over Ireland Women in the Women's Quadrangular Series in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in 2017, comes second on our list. Helped by tons from openers Deepti Sharma (188) and Punam Raut (109), India posted an impressive total of 358-2 on the board after 50 overs.

Ireland Women could not quite rise to the occasion and were bowled out for 109 in just 40 overs despite handy contributions from Mary Waldron (35) and Jennifer Gray (26). Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4-18) and Shikha Pandey (3-16) led the charge for the Indians with the ball in hand.

#1 Ireland Women, 2025

India registered their biggest-ever WODI win when they defeated Ireland Women by 304 runs on Wednesday, January 15, in Rajkot. Batting first, the hosts put up an impressive total of 435-5 on the board, thanks to stellar tons from skipper Smriti Mandhana (135) and Pratika Rawal (154) and then returned to bowl the visitors out for 131 in 31.4 overs.

Deepti Sharma was the leading wicket-taker for India with figures of 3-27 while Tanuja Kanwar emerged second-best with figures of 2-31. India will be extremely pleased with this result as it also allowed them to wrap up the series 3-0 and effect a whitewash over their opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️