Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's Top Five Test Batsmen of All Time

Souvik Sengupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.84K   //    08 Aug 2018, 09:06 IST

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 4
Sachin Tendulkar

India

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 4
South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 4

has produced many great batsmen over the years in all forms of cricket.

From the days of Poli Umrigar and Vijay Merchant to the era of Gavaskar & Vensarkar, India always had a strong batting lineup. Then came the golden era of the "Fab Four" viz. Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly and Laxman. In between, India had the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, who was a treat to watch. Then came the likes of Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni and Kohli, to carry forward the legacy.

Of all those great batsmen, to choose the top five Test players is a very difficult job. Here is my list of India's Top five Test batsmen of all time:

#5 Virender Sehwag

England v India: 4th npower Test - Day Four
Virender Sehwag

Statistics: Matches: 104, Runs: 8586, Average: 49.34, Strike rate: 82.23, Hundreds: 23

Virender Sehwag redefined the role of a test opener. He showed the world that an opener can come out with the intent of smashing the opposition bowlers from the very first ball, and be successful even in Test cricket.

With 23 hundreds and more than 8500 runs at an average of almost 50, he is arguably one of the greatest Test match openers of all time.

His style of play and match-winning ability was unparalleled. He was truly a once-in-a-generation cricketer, and the history of Test cricket cannot be written without his mention.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Souvik Sengupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
7 Indian batsmen who got to number 1 spot in ICC Test...
RELATED STORY
The Greatest Test XI of All Time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Indian batsmen in overseas tests that...
RELATED STORY
An unbeatable all-time Test World XI
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's Top 50 Indian Test cricketers of all-time...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-handed opening Test batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
A look back at Sourav Ganguly's all-time Test XI
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket
RELATED STORY
A look back at Kumar Sangakkara's all-time Test XI
RELATED STORY
Top five batsmen with the highest average in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us