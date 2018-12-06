×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia vs India 2018-19: Previewing the Test series

Mayur Bhagwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
82   //    06 Dec 2018, 00:31 IST

Virat Kohli (L) and Tim Paine
Virat Kohli (L) and Tim Paine

2018, the year that promised a lot to Indian fans, has so far been a year of frustration. After two Test series losses away from home, the Indian team have finally arrived in Australia.

Though Virat Kohli's men lost their away series in South Africa and England, they impressed everyone with the way their pace attack turned up during those Tests. I have been a follower of the team for over a decade now, and I have never seen five Indian bowlers bowling at around 140 km/h as consistently and effectively as they did in South Africa and England.

Many believe that this is India's best chance of winning a Test series Down Under. The current Australian side is probably the weakest in about five decades that will face India this season.

But leaving aside everything that has happened in Australian cricket off the field, regarding the bans to Steve Smith and David Warner, let us focus on the current Australian team that will take the field tomorrow.

Of all the departments, their batting looks the most vulnerable. Out of their six batsmen, Shaun Marsh is the only well-established Test batsman. Marcus Harris is set to make his debut, and will open with Aaron Finch who, like Travis Head, has only done well in limited overs cricket so far.

Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb, who have been in and out of the Australian side, have returned and are set to bat in the middle order.

The Australian pace attack, however, is probably the best pace attack in their conditions. India's batsmen would need to be at their best to score big against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins and Nathon Lyon.

For India, their pace bowling looks alright and is expected to pose serious threats to the weakened Aussie batting lineup. But the fate of India in Australia will largely depend on the performances of their batsmen.

It is their batting that let them down in South Africa and England. No batsman other than Kohli was able to score runs on a consistent basis, and that led to a string of undesirable results.

Advertisement

This Indian batting lineup has the experience of scoring runs in Australia, with the likes of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane getting hundreds on the 2014-15 tour and Murali Vijay also having chipped in with some useful contributions.

Keeping all these factors in mind, India will start as slight favourites. But we should expect a highly competitive Test series considering Australia are playing in their home conditions, which they know like the back of their hands.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Leisure Reading
Mayur Bhagwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why India could...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 7 milestones in sight for...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 interesting storylines that...
RELATED STORY
India-Cricket Australia XI game set to kickstart Test...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us