India's World Cup jersey: The transformation from 1992-2019 in pictures

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
111   //    16 Jun 2019, 15:18 IST

India's World Cup jerseys' have evolved over the last few years
India's World Cup jerseys' have evolved over the last few years

India has always been a force to reckon with the talent in the team. The sport of cricket has a huge fan following in the country and the Men in Blue have a good record in the ICC tournaments.

India have lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup twice, once in 1983 and most recently in 2011. The two title trophies is the second highest number of titles after Australia, with the defending champions clinching the titles on five occasions.

Yet, in terms of the Indian team jersey, the jerseys have also evolved in each edition of World Cup since the first time in 1992, when the teams in the World Cup wore coloured clothes.

Here is a look at how India’s World Cup jersey has evolved over the years.

1992 - First colored jersey, Dark Blue

Coloured Jerseys were used for the first time in 1992.
Coloured Jerseys were used for the first time in 1992.

The fifth edition of ICC Cricket World Cup was played in the year 1992 with Australia and New Zealand being the host countries. This year was as a remarkable one in the history of Cricket World Cup as the players donned coloured jerseys for the first time in it. India sported a blue-coloured World Cup jersey with yellow, green, red and white as the secondary colours.

1996 - Light blue with Yellow

Team India changed their jersey colour from Dark Blue to light blue in the year 1996.
Team India changed their jersey colour from Dark Blue to light blue in the year 1996.

ICC continued colored jerseys in the next World Cup. India changed its primary colour of jersey from Dark Blue to Light Blue in the year 1996. 

There was a patch of yellow color in the middle of the t-shirts, with the nation’s name written over it. The collars of the t-shirts were also yellow. Also, rainbow-colored arrows ran across the front of the shirt and down the sleeves as team India represented the country in front of the home fans in the 1996 World Cup.

