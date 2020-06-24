×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

India series is the pinnacle alongside Ashes: Nathan Lyon

  • Nathan Lyon made it clear that Australia are looking forward to the chance to avenge the India Test defeat.
  • The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been the first break that Nathan Lyon has got over the last 10 years.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 14:47 IST
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has evolved into one of the premier spinners in the world, especially in Test cricket. Nathan Lyon is currently the No. 16-ranked Test bowler in the world and is itching to avenge the Test series loss to India in the 2018-19 season.

Nathan Lyon was part of the Australian Test side that lost the home series to India 2-1, the first time India had won a Test series in Australia.

The off-spinner made it clear that he and the rest of the side are looking forward to the chance to avenge that defeat this summer.

“You never like losing series or games of cricket for Australia,” Lyon told the media during an interaction on Wednesday (June 24).

"India a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. But we're looking forward to having those guys come here, it's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside the Ashes.

“They've got a side full of superstars and it's going to be an amazing challenge this Australian summer when they get out here," the experienced offie added.

The 32-year-old has been Australia's lead tweaker for almost a decade now. He's also moved to third all time for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian bowler, with 390 scalps over the course of his 96 Tests.

Nathan Lyon keen to get back into action

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been the first break that Nathan Lyon has got over the last 10 years and the New South Welshman is eager to hit the field with renewed vigour.

Advertisement

"I haven't had a pre-season, this is basically my first winter in ten years. It's exciting to be home and just to be around all the boys here and all the rookies as well trying to pass on a little bit of knowledge.

"Have I started bowling? I've been doing a bit of bowling-coaching with young Ben Manenti from the Sydney Sixers, so I've been bowling with him a fair bit over the last three to four weeks. I have started, it's not everyday stuff but it's coming along well though," Nathan Lyon said.

Nathan Lyon also joked that in a post-COVID-19 world, he hopes to see spinners opening the bowling.

"Well you're not allowed to put saliva on the ball so I think spinners might open the bowling.

That'd be a little bit interesting. Hopefully it will go back to normal situation after COVID hopefully has passed," Nathan Lyon said.

Australia are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on the 9th of August.

Published 24 Jun 2020, 14:46 IST
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Nathan Lyon
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 12
COCC *92/7 (9.3 ov)
OTC
LIVE
Cossonay CC won the toss and elected to bat
COCC VS OTC live score
Match 1
SSCS *6/1 (1.1 ov)
CCP
LIVE
Soufriere Sulphir won the toss and elected to bat
SSCS VS CCP live score
Match 11 | Today
COCC 120/6 (10 ov)
ZUCC 56/8 (10 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 64 runs.
COCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
OTC 149/4 (10 ov)
POCC 82/10 (9.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 67 runs.
OTC VS POCC live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
POCC 135/4 (10 ov)
ZUCC 88/4 (10 ov)
Power CC won by 47 runs.
POCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 2 | Today
MRS 152/4 (10 ov)
MAC 96/7 (10 ov)
Mon Repos Stars won by 56 runs.
MRS VS MAC live score
Match 13 | Today, 04:30 PM
Olten CC
Zurich Crickets CC
OTC VS ZUCC preview
Match 12 | Yesterday
GHG 150/6 (20 ov)
GHC 134/10 (17.1 ov)
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana won by 16 runs.
GHG VS GHC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
PDCT10 League 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी