India series is the pinnacle alongside Ashes: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon made it clear that Australia are looking forward to the chance to avenge the India Test defeat.

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been the first break that Nathan Lyon has got over the last 10 years.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has evolved into one of the premier spinners in the world, especially in Test cricket. Nathan Lyon is currently the No. 16-ranked Test bowler in the world and is itching to avenge the Test series loss to India in the 2018-19 season.

Nathan Lyon was part of the Australian Test side that lost the home series to India 2-1, the first time India had won a Test series in Australia.

The off-spinner made it clear that he and the rest of the side are looking forward to the chance to avenge that defeat this summer.

“You never like losing series or games of cricket for Australia,” Lyon told the media during an interaction on Wednesday (June 24).

"India a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. But we're looking forward to having those guys come here, it's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside the Ashes.

“They've got a side full of superstars and it's going to be an amazing challenge this Australian summer when they get out here," the experienced offie added.

The 32-year-old has been Australia's lead tweaker for almost a decade now. He's also moved to third all time for the most Test wickets taken by an Australian bowler, with 390 scalps over the course of his 96 Tests.

Nathan Lyon keen to get back into action

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been the first break that Nathan Lyon has got over the last 10 years and the New South Welshman is eager to hit the field with renewed vigour.

Advertisement

"I haven't had a pre-season, this is basically my first winter in ten years. It's exciting to be home and just to be around all the boys here and all the rookies as well trying to pass on a little bit of knowledge.

"Have I started bowling? I've been doing a bit of bowling-coaching with young Ben Manenti from the Sydney Sixers, so I've been bowling with him a fair bit over the last three to four weeks. I have started, it's not everyday stuff but it's coming along well though," Nathan Lyon said.

Nathan Lyon also joked that in a post-COVID-19 world, he hopes to see spinners opening the bowling.

"Well you're not allowed to put saliva on the ball so I think spinners might open the bowling.

That'd be a little bit interesting. Hopefully it will go back to normal situation after COVID hopefully has passed," Nathan Lyon said.

Australia are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on the 9th of August.