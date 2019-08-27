×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India should be prepared for life beyond MS Dhoni: Sourav Ganguly

CricWiz
ANALYST
News
55   //    27 Aug 2019, 11:25 IST

MS Dhoni pulls one away.
MS Dhoni pulls one away.

What's the story?

Uncertainty looms over MS Dhoni's future in the Indian team. Dhoni's first international captain, Sourav Ganguly has said that the Indian team has to be prepared for the inevitable, which is playing without Dhoni.

In case you didn't know

Post India's World Cup semi-final exit, a lot of current and former cricketers have expressed their views about MS Dhoni's retirement. Dhoni made himself unavailable for the West Indies series as he took a sabbatical to serve his regiment. 

The heart of the matter

Sourav Ganguly.
Sourav Ganguly.

Talking to India Today, Sourav Ganguly said that this phase comes in every sportsman's career.

Ganguly said "Every big player has to hang up his shoes. That's sport. Look at football, Maradona had to quit. There hasn't been a bigger player than him. Tendulkar, Lara, Bradman.. everyone had to quit. This is the way system has been and will be. So this scenario will come for MS as well."

However, Ganguly reiterated that the decision should be left on Dhoni himself.

"He is at that stage of his career where he has to evaluate where he stands. He has to decide if he can win matches for India. If he can continue to contribute like MS Dhoni, not someone else.

"Because with players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, until they play, there will be expectations that they will play like in this way and win matches in this fashion. I think Dhoni has to make this decision. Only a player knows how much fuel is left in the tank and how much of his match-winning ability is intact," he told India Today.

Despite not knowing the time when Dhoni might hang his boots, Ganguly feels that India should be prepared for the inevitable. He said 

Advertisement

"Indian cricket will have to get used to the fact that MS Dhoni won't be playing forever and he won't be around for too long. But I believe this decision has to be taken by Dhoni himself,".

What's next?

India are slotted to play a three-match T20 series against South Africa at home next month. It will be interesting to see whether Dhoni makes himself available for selection and if he does, whether he is selected for the series.


Ganguly referenced Sachin Tendulkar's retirement in the interview.
Ganguly referenced Sachin Tendulkar's retirement in the interview.
Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 100/10
India won by 318 runs
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us