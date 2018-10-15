3 new options for India for the World Cup after the West Indies Test series

C. Namasivayam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.79K // 15 Oct 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian team narrowing down their options for the World Cup

The Test Series against the West Indies has unearthed three new options for Team India for the World Cup. It is true that Test Cricket and One-Day cricket are totally two different formats of the game. But teams in the past have selected in-form Test players for one-day matches and vice-versa. In that respect, India were lucky to identify three options which could be tried and tested before the World Cup.

Here is a look at those three players.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw - A better option than K.L. Rahul

Prithvi Shaw impressed one and all with his attacking batting skills against the West Indies. He was not afraid to hit the ball in the air and was always busy looking for runs at every available opportunity. Shaw was quick between the wickets and an agile fielder, qualities best suited for white ball cricket. He showed a lot of intent to get on with the game without wasting much time settling down.

In his debut Test series against the West Indies, Prithvi Shaw has scored a total of 237 runs off 252 balls at a strike rate of 94 which was exceptional even by one-day standards. Even at the Under 19 level, he had shown his desire to go after the bowling in the power play overs. Shaw is comfortable against both pace and spin. With a little bit of exposure to one-day internationals, he could be the backup opener for India in the World Cup.

1 / 3 NEXT