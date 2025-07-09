India's Test record at Lord's: Top 5 stats to know about ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India will take on England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London from July 10 to July 14. This will be the third match of the five-Test series, which is currently tied at 1-1. England won the opening Test match at Headingley in Leeds by five wickets. The visitors then hit back to clinch the second Test at Edbaston in Birmingham by a record 336 runs.

Ad

If we look at Team India's Test record at Lord's, they have played 19 matches at the venue, winning three matches and losing 12, while four Tests have ended in a draw. Significantly, the visitors have won two of their last three Tests at the venue.

As India and England prepare to battle it out in the third Test at Lord's starting Thursday, we take a look at some top stats pertaining to India's Test record at the iconic venue in London.

Ad

Trending

#1 Lord's is India's most successful Test venue in England in terms of wins

In terms of matches won, Lord's is India's most successful Test venue in England. The visitors have won a total of 10 Tests in England out of which three have been registered at Lord's.

India's first win at the venue came in 1986, when a Kapil Dev-led side beat England by five wickets. India also registered a famous 95-run win under MS Dhoni in 2014. Team India then got the better of England by 151 when the two teams clashed in 2021.

Ad

Ad

Of India's other Test triumphs in England, two have been registered at The Oval (1971 and 2021), two in Nottingham (2007 and 2018), two in Leeds (1986 and 2002) and one in Birmingham (2025).

#2 Four Indian batters have an aggregate of 300-plus runs

Four Indian batters have totaled 300-plus runs in Test matches at Lord's. Dilip Vengsarkar is India's leading run-getter at Lord's. In four matches (eight innings), he scored 508 runs at an average of 72.57, with three tons and one fifty. Vengsarkar is the only overseas batter with three consecutive hundreds at the famed venue in England.

Ad

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is second on the list. He played four Tests at the venue and in seven innings scored 354 runs at an average of 59, with the aid of one hundred and two half-centuries. Sunil Gavaskar (340 runs from five Tests) and Vinoo Mankad (333 runs from two Tests) are the other Indian batters with 300-plus runs in Test matches at Lord's.

#3 Two Indian batters have registered 150-plus scores

While a total of 10 Indian batters have scored Test hundreds at Lord's, only two of them have registered scores in excess of 150-plus at the venue. Mankad's 184 in 1952 is the highest Test individual score for India at Lord's. He occupied the crease for 270 minutes, hitting 19 fours and a six.

Ad

Vengsarkar is the only other Indian batter with a 150-plus score in Test matches at Lord's. He scored 157 off 264 balls in 1982. The elegant batter occupied the crease for 334 minutes during his knock, hitting 21 fours. Incidentally, Mankad's 184 as well as Vengsarkar's 157 came in losing causes.

#4 India have registered two 200-plus partnerships

Team India have registered two partnerships in excess of 200 runs in Test matches at Lord's. The first instance came in the 1952 Test when Mankad and Vijay Hazare added 211 runs in the second innings. Mankad scored a hard-fought 184 while Hazare ended up scoring 49.

Ad

Ad

The second instance of an Indian pair registering a 200-plus partnership at Lord's was registered in 1979. Vengsarkar and Gundappa Viswanath were involved in a 210-run stand for the third wicket in the second innings. Vengsarkar was dismissed for 103, while Viswanath scored 113.

#5 Five bowlers have taken seven or more wickets in a Test match

A total of five Indian bowlers have claimed seven or more wickets in a Test match at Lord's. Mohammed Siraj's 8-126 are the best match bowling figures by an Indian bowler in a Test match at Lord's. He claimed 4-94 in the first innings and 4-32 in the second innings in 2021.

Kapil Dev has also taken eight wickets in a Test at Lord's. He registered figures of 5-125 in the first innings of the 1982 Test and followed it up with figures of 3-43. Three Indian bowlers have claimed seven wickets in a Test at Lord's. RP Singh claimed 2-58 & 2-59 in 2007, Venkatesh Prasad picked up 5-76 & 2-54 in 1996, while Ishant Sharma claimed 0-61 & 7-74 in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news