"INDIA THRASHED PAKISTAN for the 15th time in World Cup history, Alhua Greatest Rivalry"- Top 10 funny memes from IND vs PAK 2024 WC clash

Team India registered a narrow six-run victory against Pakistan in the 19th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted the clash on Sunday (June 9). After their second straight loss, Pakistan are in danger of group-stage elimination.

After being asked to bat first, India scored 119 in 19 overs. Rishabh Pant top-scored with a luck-filled knock of 42 (31). Axar Patel (20) and Rohit Sharma (13) were the only other batters to score in double digits. Naseem Shah (3-21), Haris Rauf (3-21), and Mohammad Amir (2-23) were among the wickets for Pakistan.

Pakistan got off to a good start in their chase, reaching 57-1 at the halfway stage. They were the favourites at the juncture with nine wickets in hand. However, they botched it in the second half and could only reach 113-7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with the ball for India with a sensational spell of 4-0-14-3, turning the match in his team's favour.

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling T20 World Cup match between the two Asian sides. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We didn't bat well enough" - India captain Rohit Sharma after hard-fought win vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup clash

At the post-match presentation, India skipper Rohit Sharma opined that his team didn't bat well enough:

"We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through when we were batting, we were in a good position. We were 81 for three down. You expect the guys to stitch partnerships. We were 15-20 runs short.

"We spoke that every run matters on this ground. We were looking at 140 but nevertheless the bowlers came and did the job for us."

He continued:

"It was a good wicket compared to the last two games we played here, hence we thought 140 would be a good total to fight with. With the bowling lineup we have, you feel confident to get the job done.

"But the never say die attitude in the team (did it). That's what is required in a tournament like this. The little contributions from everyone make a difference."

India next face the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Wednesday (June 12) at the same venue.

