India's top eleven right handed cricketers in ODIs.

India has produced some cricketing stalwarts who etched a name for themselves in the glorious annals of the game. India is known to have produced exceptional stroke makers with the willow, some spin wizards and a handful of quality seamers. While some of the greats excelled in the Test arena, some proved their mantle in the limited overs format.

Going by the record books, most of the cricketers who served Indian cricket for a long time in ODIs were right-handed. Be it batting or bowling, it was right-handers who have ruled the roost in Indian cricket.

So out of the many cricketers who donned the national jersey, it would be interesting to compile a list of India’s best eleven right-handers who excelled for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.

Note:

For selecting my top eleven, I have considered only those players who regularly featured in the Indian ODI teams and churned out consistent performances with bat or ball.

My top five batsmen have all scored 5000 runs at an average of over 30. The four frontline bowlers selected have over 250 ODI wickets at a bowling average under 35.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag would go down as arguably India’s most destructive ODI batsman

Matches 241 Runs 7995 Avg 35.37 SR 104.44 100s 15

Virender Sehwag would go down as arguably India’s most destructive ODI batsman. The ‘Nawab from Najafgarh’ had all the shots in his armory to wreak havoc into best of bowling attacks. ‘Viru’ went about his batting with the basic philosophy - Attack is the best form of defence.

Sehwag had an uncomplicated technique and relied on his hand-eye coordination for delivering the goods with the willow. He didn't move his feet too much but picked up the length of the bowler early. He used the slice shot to great effect against the pacers to hit them over the third man area for sixes.

Sehwag formed successful opening combinations with both Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to give India some flying starts in ODIs.

Sehwag became a nightmare for most bowling attacks and his mere presence at the crease sent down shivers in the spine of the opposition.

Out of Sehwag's many whirlwind knocks, his double ton against the Windies where he smashed 219 off just 148 balls at Indore stands out as his most destructive ODI innings.