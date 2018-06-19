3 keys to India turning the tables on England

India should focus on a few important aspects if they are to win the Test series in England

The two-Test series between England and Pakistan ended in a 1-1 draw with both teams winning by huge margins. However, it remains to be seen if the forthcoming five-Test series between India and England will be played out as evenly.

Virat Kohli will be leading an Indian side for the first time in England and he will want to put to rest all doubts that this team can win irrespective of the conditions and location. Personally, he will also look to banish the horror tour of 2014 where he had failed miserably with the bat.

After narrowly missing out on the famous series win in South Africa due to lack of foresight, India will know that getting acclimatized to the conditions way before the Tests start is the key. With the T20s and the ODIs set to be played before the longer format kicks in, there should be sufficient time in order to be ready to face the seaming duke ball.

Here are some of the challenges that lie ahead for the Indian team management: