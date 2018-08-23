India tour of Australia 2018-19: Previous tours, Match Details, Time & Venue

V Shashank FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.36K // 23 Aug 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India will eye for a victory in the Australian conditions

India's tour of Australia will commence from 21st November and will continue till 18th January. The tour will comprise of three ODIs, four Tests, and three T20Is.

The tour would begin with the three T20Is, followed by the Tests with the three ODIs being played in the last. The games will be played at Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide.

India's tour of Australia 2014-15

Back in 2014, India had toured Australia for 4 Test matches, where the outcome didn't go in India's favour. The visitors lost the contest by 2-0, with the initial two being won by the hosts and the remaining ending in draws.

From the Australian team, it was Steve Smith who delivered a series of stupendous performances against the Indian pace attack. With 769 runs and 4 centuries to his name, Smith cemented his role in the Australian unit. In fact, he was awarded the Player of the series award as well.

From the Indian squad, Virat Kohli had one ripper of series, as he went on to notch four hundreds and ended up with 692 runs in the 4-match series. It was during this tour when the Indian legend MS Dhoni hung up his boots from the longer format of the game.

Mohammed Shami (15) was the leading wicket-taker for the visitors, while it was the off-spinner Nathon Lyon( 23) who led the bowling attack from the Australian unit.

India's tour of Australia 2015-16

This time the Indian team had toured Australia for 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. While India won the T20Is by 3-0 with Virat Kohli (199 runs) emerging as the Player of the series, the Men in Blue, unfortunately, lost the ODIs by a margin of 4-1 with Rohit Sharma's efforts( 441 runs) going into vain.

While Ishant Sharma (9) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) were the leading wicket-takers for India in the ODIs and T20Is respectively, it was John Hastings ( 10) and Shane Watson(3) who emerged as the key bowlers from the Australian unit in the ODIs and T20Is.

India's tour of Australia 2018-19

Here's the complete information regarding the match details, time and venue.

T20Is

1st T20I- Gabba, Brisbane- 21st November, 2:30 PM IST

2nd T20I- Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 23rd November, 1:30 PM IST

3rd T20I- Sydney Cricket Stadium, Sydney- 25th November, 1:30 PM IST

Tests

1st Test- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide- 6th December, 6:00 AM IST

2nd Test- Perth Stadium, Perth- 14th December, 8:00 AM IST

3rd Test- Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Melbourne- 26th December, 5:00 AM IST

4th Test- Sydney Cricket Stadium, Sydney- 3rd January, 5:00 AM IST

ODIs

1st ODI- Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney- 12th January, 8:50 AM IST

2nd ODI- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide- 15th January, 9:20 AM IST

3rd ODI- Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 18th January, 8:50 AM IST