India tour of West Indies 2023 weather update: Trinidad weather report for August 6 for 2nd IND vs WI T20I

After losing the first T20I, Team India will be desperate to bounce back when they lock horns with the West Indies in the second game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Chasing 150 runs for victory, the Men in Blue lost both their openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill early. However, debutant Tilak Varma showed some intent and stitched together a crucial 39-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

India were cruising at 67/2 in 9.1 overs before Jason Holder got the better of Suryakumar. India then lost wickets at regular intervals to finish four runs short and go 0-1 down in the five-match series.

Fans were lucky to witness full 40 overs of action on Friday despite the forecast suggesting otherwise. They would hope that the rain gods stay away from Sunday's encounter as well.

According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of precipitation during the start of the game. However, the forecast suggests that the heavens might open up at around 10.30 pm IST. It is expected to be cloudy with approximately a 50 percent probability of rain following that.

The temperature will hover between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 37-38 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 60s.

"We will bounce back in the second match" - Yuzvendra Chahal upbeat about India's chance in 2nd T20I

India have been a dominant force in the shortest format of the game for the last few years although success in ICC events has eluded them for over 15 years now.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the Men in Blue suffered a shocking defeat in the last game. However, Yuzvendra Chahal is confident that they would bounce back in the next game.

"We lost by four runs but we played good cricket," Chahal told reporters ahead of the second T20I. "We will bounce back in the second match. Last time when I was here on 2019, it was washed out. I have watched a couple of CPL matches but that’s completely different. We will look at the wicket and how it’s going to play."

The Men in Blue have played seven T20Is so far this year, winning four and losing three. They will hope to come out as the better team and improve their record in the remaining four games of the series.