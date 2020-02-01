×
India U-19s vs Pakistan U-19s Match Preview: Predicted 11, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 01 Feb 2020, 20:25 IST

Can the Indian team continue its winning run in the U-19 World Cup 2020?
Can the Indian team continue its winning run in the U-19 World Cup 2020?

After staying unbeaten in the U-19 World Cup 2020 thus far, India U-19s and Pakistan U-19s will lock horns with each other in the semifinals stage. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan will reignite their rivalry at the U-19 level as the boys in green will look to avenge their defeat from the previous edition of the tournament.

India U-19s have a dominant record against their neighbours as they have won 4 of their last 5 matches and have not lost a match versus them since 2013. Pakistan U-19s will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Mohammad Haris, who has been their leading run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup 2020. Having a magnificent strike rate of 120.87, Haris has aggregated 110 runs in just 2 innings.

On the other side, Yashasvi Jaiswal has led the charge for India U-19s in the batting department. The opening batsman from Mumbai has scored 207 runs in 4 matches, averaging 103.50 while his strike rate is 82.47. Jaiswal has registered three half-tons in the tournament.

With the ball, Pakistan U-19s will expect Abbas Afridi to continue his fine form. The 18-year-old from Fata has scalped 9 wickets in just 4 matches with his best figures being 3/20. India U-19s will rely on the duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi in the bowling section. Both the youngsters have played extraordinary cricket for the Indian U-19 side this year.

Here is all you need to know about the game between India U-19s and Pakistan U-19s.

India U-19s vs Pakistan U-19s Super League Semifinal 1 Match Details

Date: February 4, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Weather Forecast

The temperature will stay in the range of low 30s during the course of the match with a slight chance of rain. There will be 40% humidity in Potchefstroom with the wind speed expected to be between 14-15 km/h.

Pitch Report

The fifth-place playoff semifinal 1 match between South Africa U-19s and West Indies U-19s was played at this venue. The pitch supported the spinners as Ashmead Nedd and Matthew Patrick conceded only 30 runs in their 16.2 overs while also picking 4 wickets. One can expect the spinners to rule the roost in this match as well.

Probable XIs

India U-19s

The Indian colts sent their Australian opponents packing in their Super League quarterfinal match. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar had shone for Priyam Garg's side in the batting department while Kartik Tyagi took care of business with the ball. All the players have showcased their confidence in the U-19 World Cup 2020 so far, hence, it is unlikely that changes will be made to the Indian match squad.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Athrava Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh.

Pakistan U-19s

Just like the India U-19s, Pakistan U-19s have dominated their opponents in the U-19 World Cup. They overcame a challenge from the Afghan team in the quarterfinals and now, will look to record a win over the Indians to advance to the finals. Apart from Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Haris, the pair of Tahir Hussain and Mohammad Amir Khan will hold the key to success for Pakistan U-19s. Both the bowlers have picked up 7 wickets each in this competition. Captain Rohail Nazir should field the same playing XI.

Predicted XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Prediction

Although Pakistan U-19s have reached the semifinal stage, they are yet to face a top-class team in the tournament. In the group stage, their match against Bangladesh U-19s produced no result while their only wins of the tournament have come over Zimbabwe U-19s, Scotland U-19s and Afghanistan U-19s. While Afghanistan had a solid squad, they were not at their best in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, India U-19s have defeated some top quality sides like Australia U-19s, New Zealand U-19s and Sri Lanka U-19s in the U-19 World Cup 2020. Also, the Indian youngsters have been in terrific form and given India's dominant record against Pakistan at the ICC events, the fans should expect India to book its place in the finale.

Broadcast details

TV: Star Sports Network

Online: Hotstar

Published 01 Feb 2020, 20:25 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 India Under 19 Cricket Pakistan U19 Cricket Priyam Garg Rohail Nazir
