The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are set to host a two-match unofficial Test series against India Under-19, commencing on Saturday, July 12, and concluding on Wednesday, July 23. This series follows a closely contested five-match youth One-Day International (ODI) series, where India emerged victorious with a 3-2 margin.

The first Test match will be held at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, with the second fixture taking place at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

IPL sensation Ayush Mhatre will lead India’s team, while Thomas Rew will captain the England side. The inclusion of rising talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India) and Rocky Flintoff (England) further enhances the series, showcasing the bright future of cricket in both nations.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the top scorer in the recently concluded ODI series with 355 runs, which included the record for the fastest hundred in the U19 cricket. Kanishk Chouhan led the wicket-takers list with eight wickets, alongside Alex French, R.S. Ambrish, and Jack Home.

These players will also feature in the Test series, setting the stage for an intense and high-quality contest. With both teams bringing formidable line-ups and a wealth of talent, the series is poised to offer exciting cricket and showcase the potential of young, emerging cricketers.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, July 12 - Tuesday, July 15

Match 1 - England U19 vs India U19, Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, 3:30pm

Sunday, July 20 - Wednesday, July 23

Match 2 - England U19 vs India U19, County Ground, Chelmsford, 3:30pm

India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025 on the ECB YouTube channel.

India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025: Full Squads

England U19

Hamza Shaikh (captain), Tazeem Ali, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Ben Mayes, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Thomas Rew, Aaryan Sawant, Ekansh Singh, Jay Singh, Archie Vaughan.

India U19

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (vc & wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, and Naman Pushpak.

Standby players: Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (wk).

