×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

India v Australia 2018/19: 5 Key battles which might decide the outcome of the Test series

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
334   //    03 Dec 2018, 19:30 IST

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5

India and Australia contests have been fierce since the turn of the new century. It all started with the famous Sachin Tendulkar-Shane Warne duel in 1998, when the master-blaster was the peak of his prowess.

Over the years, we have got to witness some great battles and this series in Australia promises to be an exciting one.

Even though Australia have lost two of its biggest match-winners in Steve Smith and David Warner, they are still a formidable force in their own den. They have a pace attack that can destroy batting line-ups with utmost ease.

Indian batting line-up has all the talent required to succeed, but it is their temperament that was found wanting in the tours of South Africa and England.

If India can hold their nerve and win some of the key moments against their opposite numbers, it would be hard to stop them from creating history for the first time.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah versus Aaron Finch

Image result for aaron finch test

Aaron Finch is expected to open the batting for Australia in the upcoming Test Series. Even though Finch is new to the Test arena, he has been a vital cog in Australia's limited overs setup.

Finch is an aggressive batsman who can dictate terms to the opposition if he is not snared in the early part of his innings. He had a reasonably good start to his Test career in alien conditions against Pakistan where he showed the grit to fight it out.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is on his first tour to Australia, has a lot to offer. He has been very impressive in his 6-Test career. He has picked up a couple of 5-fers and has troubled the batsman with his sharp movement in South Africa and England.

Aaron Finch usually doesn't move his feet so much and struggles against the incoming delivery. If Bumrah is able to consistently replicate the hostile spell he bowled to Keaton Jennings, he might be the right candidate to trouble Finch as well.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Most Influential Captains Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Mechanical Engineer by destiny and a passionate cricket enthusiast by heart. I've been a cricket tragic all through my life. Writing about cricket has been my dream and all those hours of watching cricket has given me the right insight and understanding about the game. I love to provide in-depth analysis of a Team's journey over the years, remind my readers about some of our forgotten heroes and also pen down my perspectives about a problem that has been plaguing a team. Cricket has always given us special moments to cherish and I would like to take each and every reader down the memory lane to celebrate our most loved sport.
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 interesting storylines that...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
The real 'Test' for Team India
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
5 conclusions from the India vs Australia T20Is series
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us