India v Australia 2018/19: 5 Key battles which might decide the outcome of the Test series

India and Australia contests have been fierce since the turn of the new century. It all started with the famous Sachin Tendulkar-Shane Warne duel in 1998, when the master-blaster was the peak of his prowess.

Over the years, we have got to witness some great battles and this series in Australia promises to be an exciting one.

Even though Australia have lost two of its biggest match-winners in Steve Smith and David Warner, they are still a formidable force in their own den. They have a pace attack that can destroy batting line-ups with utmost ease.

Indian batting line-up has all the talent required to succeed, but it is their temperament that was found wanting in the tours of South Africa and England.

If India can hold their nerve and win some of the key moments against their opposite numbers, it would be hard to stop them from creating history for the first time.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah versus Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is expected to open the batting for Australia in the upcoming Test Series. Even though Finch is new to the Test arena, he has been a vital cog in Australia's limited overs setup.

Finch is an aggressive batsman who can dictate terms to the opposition if he is not snared in the early part of his innings. He had a reasonably good start to his Test career in alien conditions against Pakistan where he showed the grit to fight it out.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is on his first tour to Australia, has a lot to offer. He has been very impressive in his 6-Test career. He has picked up a couple of 5-fers and has troubled the batsman with his sharp movement in South Africa and England.

Aaron Finch usually doesn't move his feet so much and struggles against the incoming delivery. If Bumrah is able to consistently replicate the hostile spell he bowled to Keaton Jennings, he might be the right candidate to trouble Finch as well.

