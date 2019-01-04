×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why everyone can't be a Cheteshwar Pujara 

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Feature
216   //    04 Jan 2019, 02:10 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the most vital cogs in the Indian batting wheel, notched up his 18th Test century at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier today. As India stand on the cusp of creating history in Australia, Pujara's contribution becomes all the more paramount.

Having played over 1200 deliveries in this series, Pujara has scored 458 runs, and he is still not finished. He has given a tough time to all the Aussie quicks with some gutsy, old-school Test match batting.

When Usman Khawaja was batting in Adelaide, Rishabh Pant tried to needle him by saying: "Everyone here can't be Pujara!”. Even though it was a tongue-in-cheek statement by the Indian wicket-keeper, it has become a famous phrase as the series has progressed.

Several former Australian greats are appreciating Pujara, who is scoring runs for fun this time Down Under. India's success in the series can be attributed to his philosophy of batting time and allowing others to flourish around him.

Except for Perth, where he failed in both the innings, Pujara has scored three centuries in Australia's three iconic Test venues.

After a couple of match-winning knocks in Adelaide and Melbourne, Pujara is now unbeaten on 130 in Sydney, and he seems hungry for a big one. His contribution would be vital as India look to bat Australia out of the game on Day 2.

Pujara, who has moulded his game on the great Rahul Dravid, has entered an elite club comprising of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli by scoring Test hundreds in three different Australian venues - Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide. The hapless Australian bowlers have looked all at sea when bowling to the batting maestro.

Most Aussies were appreciative of his knock, and Michael Clarke even exclaimed in the commentary booth that the Australian batsmen have to bat like Pujara if they have to save the Test.

India have already scored 303 runs on Day 1, and Pujara along with the rest of the batting will aim at a score of above 450. After that, the bowlers can try their best to take 20 wickets.

With an unassailable lead already, India would be favourites to win the series 3-1. If that does happen, people all around the cricket world will end up saying, "Everyone cannot be a Pujara."


