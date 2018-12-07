×
India vs Australia 2018-19: Interesting numbers from the first two days of Adelaide Test

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2

India's bowlers seem to have brought back the visitors to the game in the first Test match against Australia at Adelaide Oval. The Cheteshwar Pujara-led Indian batting scored 250/9 on day 1. India's hopes of adding a few more runs to the total lasted only one ball on day 2.

It was a repetition of day 1 for the side bowling at Adelaide. Ishant Sharma bowled opener Aaron Finch in the first over. Australia batted very cautiously and scored at a rate around two runs per throughout their innings. Indian bowlers managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals and didn't give away any easy runs to maintain the pressure. Aussies are 191/7 at stumps on day 2. 

Let's have a look at top ten stats after the first two days at Adelaide Oval.

1. Cheteshwar Pujara has reached 14000 runs in first-class cricket, and 5000 in International Test matches in 108 innings equalling Rahul Dravid's record. 

2. He was run-out for the eighth time in Test cricket. Only Rahul Dravid (13) and Sachin Tendulkar (9) are ahead of him in the list for India. 

3. Pujara has scored a century (123) and a half-century against his name at Adelaide Oval. His previous highest in the ground was 73 during the 2014 series. 

4. It is only the second time Virat Kohli has won the toss in nine away Test matches in 2018. The first one was in Johannesburg and India beat South Africa comprehensively in that game.

5. Indian batsmen have scored 14 centuries at Adelaide Oval, equalling the number with Colombo SSC. 

6. Rahane hit his last century against Srilanka in 2017. He had played 23 innings without crossing the three-digit score. 

7. Australia became the second team against which Ishant Sharma has taken 50 wickets. He achieved this feat for the first time against England. 

8. R Ashwin had dismissed 179 left-handed batsmen in his career. Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 191 wickets. 

9. Left-handed Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch formed a new opening combination for Australia in Adelaide. The last time they had two right-handed batsmen opened the innings was in 2000.

10. It was sixth consecutive innings where Shaun Marsh couldn't score more than seven runs. He averages 12.5 in last 13 innings with a total of 163 runs. 

