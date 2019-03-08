India v Australia 2019: Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli scores 41st ODI century

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 5.44K // 08 Mar 2019, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli continued his prime form against Australia with another 100

The Indian captain, Virat Kohli, on Friday scored yet another hundred against Australia in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi. It was his second consecutive ton in the series, as he had recorded 114 in the previous match as well.

The batting heavyweight fought the battle for India lonely as they are five-down with plenty needed at the time he reached his landmark. Earlier, after winning the toss, India invited Australia to bat first on the good track of Ranchi. The Men in Yellow made an astonishing start as both the openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja formed a mammoth partnership of 193 runs.

The duo went after both Indian pacers and spinners from the very beginning. Finch made fiery 93 runs with the help of 10 four and two sixes, while Khawaja went on to score his maiden ODI hundred for Australia. He was then removed on the score of 104.

After the openers departed, Indian bowlers tightened up the things for other batsmen. They scalped few back-to-back wickets. However, lately, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis gave the finishing touch to the innings. The former made 31-ball 47 while latter chipped in with 31 runs, taking visitors to a big total of 313 runs.

In reply, India started off terribly, losing three of their batsmen under the first seven overs. Virat Kohli hung in on one side, with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav contributing a bit in between. However, none of the other batsman could convert their starts.

Fighting a lonely battle, Kohli reached his 41st ODI hundred. However, India's only hope to chase down the total endured a big blow as Kohli completely missed an Adam Zampa ball to departed on 123.

However, Twitter did not hold back to applaud the Indian skipper's exploits, and here are some of the best tweets:

41 ODI centuries, Virat Kohli is a freak of nature. — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) March 8, 2019

Kohli has a map of the field fitted in the caverns of his brain :) #INDvAUS — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 8, 2019

Advertisement

Are you joking, @imVkohli?

You making all of us that batted ok, look like muppets!

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TegxxzWZKo — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 8, 2019

If Bradman was alive today and playing ODIs, he would struggle to match @imVkohli .. can’t think of a greater compliment to the millennial master! 😄👍🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 8, 2019

This is Virat Kohli's world, and we're all just living in it. #INDvAUS — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) March 8, 2019

Anther day, another Virat Kohli masterclass in chase.



This is his 9th hundred in ODIs while chasing a target in excess of 300. No other batsman has even 5 such centuries. In every inns Kohli comes to the crease as if he achieved nothing in the inns before. #KingKohli #GOAT — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 8, 2019

Take a bow, Virat Kohli!



Back-to-back hundreds. What a time to get one 🙌#CricketMeriJaan #INDvAUS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 8, 2019