India v Bangladesh 2019: 3 reasons why India lost the first T20I

Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh registered their first win over India in the T20I format as the visitors clinched a 7-wicket win over the hosts, courtesy of a sizzling 60* from Mushfiqur Rahim at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

After India managed only 148/6 on being asked to bat first, Bangladesh chased down the target on the back of fine knocks from Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar, emphatically winning the game in the last over as skipper Mahmudullah hit debutant Shivam Dube for a six to seal the win. Mushfiqur Rahim, in particular, was the architect who set up the chase and was aptly named as the man of the match for his mature unbeaten 43-ball 60.

Rahim found good support from Sarkar, who contributed with a crucial 35-ball 39 before the latter was castled by Khaleel Ahmed just as Bangladesh seemed to be running away with the game. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the most impressive bowler, with figures of 1/24 from his four overs.

Earlier, India never really got going with the bat as, despite a few starts from the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, India could only muster 148/6, that too courtesy of cameos from Krunal Pandya (15*) and Washington Sundar (14*).

In the end, the target did not suffice for the hosts as the visitors picked up a 7-wicket win and here we take a look at three reasons why India went down to Bangladesh in the first T20I at Delhi.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan's run out shifts the momentum in favour of Bangladesh

Shikhar Dhawan was well set before he was run out

Shikhar Dhawan's run-out was a big setback for India as they looked to set a decent target. After a slow start, Dhawan had worked his way to a run-a-ball 41 and was looking good for more as he had just hit Mahmudullah for a six.

In the 15th over, Rishabh Pant knocked the ball gently towards midwicket, and after completing the first run quickly, called Dhawan back for a second only to send him back that left the southpaw stranded. Given the fact that Dhawan was well settled and was beginning to play some big shots, he could have brought about some quick runs but instead, he made the long walk back to the pavilion.

#2 Missed chances to remove Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim was a lucky man and made the most use of the let-offs

In the 10th over of the chance, when Rahim had just come in to bat, Chahal delivered a full ball that pitched on leg stump. Rahim missed the ball as he looked to flick, but Pant and Chahal were both distracted in their quest to run Rahim out after the batsman had set off for a run.

There was yet another opportunity to review a leg-before decision against the same man, but yet again, Pant and Chahal did not combine to discuss the potential chance, and after replays showed that Rahim was struck in front, all captain Rohit Sharma could offer was only a wry smile.

Despite these two missed chances, a real turning point came in the 18th over as Rahim offered a regulation catch to Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket, who buffed the opportunity and to add salt to the wounds, the ball went through the left-hander's palms and to the boundary.

#1 Flurry of boundaries in Khaleel Ahmed's 19th over

Mushfiqur Rahim's scorching drive off the penultimate ball was one of the best shots of the match

Despite India's blunders on the DRS front and a dropped catch of Rahim by Krunal Pandya in the 18th over, India were still in the game, as Bangladesh needed 22 runs from the last two overs. However, the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed sealed the game in Bangladesh's favour as Rahim brought all his experience to the fore and played the field to collect four consecutive boundaries and bring the equation down to just four runs off the last over.

With Rahim having collected 18 runs off the penultimate over with an assorted range of strokes including a well-timed scoop to fine leg and a crunching drive through point, Bangladesh had all but sealed the game.