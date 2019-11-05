India v Bangladesh 2019: Cyclone 'Maha' threat looms large over Rajkot T20I

Will rain play a threat to India's quest for a series leveling win?

What's the story?

As if the perilously low Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was not enough, the second match of the three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh could be affected by a force of nature yet again.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, slated to host the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh on 7th November, Thursday has the threat of cyclone 'Maha' looming large on the game.

The background

The opening T20I of the series saw India hosting Bangladesh in gloomy and foggy conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The visitors put on a clinical performance with bat and ball to register a 7-wicket win, their first-ever T20I win over India.

The heart of the matter

There is a possibility that the treacherous cyclone named Maha could disturb the proceedings of the second T20I, with heavy showers predicted all over Saurashtra, including the erstwhile capital, Rajkot.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is set to make its presence felt on November 6th, as a result of which extremely heavy rain is expected on 7th November.

'Maha' was positioned around the central Arabian Sea on Monday morning with about 600-kilometer distance from the Gujarat coast. The cyclone has been moving north-west of late from a proximal distance to the Kerala coast.

It is expected that the cyclone will turn towards Gujarat on Tuesday and proceed towards Saurashtra's coast swiftly. Given that the T20I match at Rajkot will take place late on Thursday, the intensity of the cyclone could have a massive impact on the possibility of the match taking place.

What's next?

With Bangladesh enjoying a 1-0 lead from the three-match series, a no result at Rajkot will see the visitors being handed a huge advantage as India will then need to tick all the boxes to salvage a series draw from the final game.