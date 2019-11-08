India v Bangladesh 2019: Washington Sundar confident of wrapping up series in Nagpur

After India’s comprehensive eight-wicket win in the second T20I yesterday, spinner Washington Sundar stressed the importance of taking the pace off the ball and making the batsmen work for their runs. Thanks to a magnificent knock of 85 runs by captain Rohit Sharma, the home team stretched the series into a decider on Sunday.

Taking to the reporters at the post-match press conference, Sundar said:

"The spinners’ role was important… It was important to take the pace off the ball and in the middle overs we did a very good job and pulled things back. After the first six-seven overs, it looked like they would get close to 170-180."

Sundar praised fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's role as a wicket-taking bowler and lauded his efforts in putting the brakes on Bangladesh's run-rate in the middle-orders. The off-spinner was hugely impressed by Chahal’s intelligent variations in his pace and lengths that kept the Bangladesh batsmen guessing. He said:

"Yuzvendra Chahal is someone who can change the [dynamics] of the game. We've seen him do that a lot in one-dayers and T20s as well. He comes in the middle overs, takes two-three wickets and changes the game.”

"The way he changes his pace ... he knows what the batsman is going to try and do. He knows which batsman is going to hit where. He's very very clever."

Washington Sundar, who produced an economical spell in India's win in the second #INDvBAN T20I in Rajkot, is confident the hosts can win the series-decider in Nagpur.https://t.co/H1xAc3E7Ut — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2019

Chahal and Sundar took a combined total of three wickets and ensured that Bangladesh didn’t cross the 160-run mark. Sundar was confident of wrapping up the series in Nagpur. He said:

"We’ve lost one game and it was a close one. Couple of things here and there and that game could have gone our way as well. We won convincingly today and we can expect a similar track and boundaries in Nagpur so definitely we will look to win the next game.”

Bangladesh won their first-ever T20I against India in Delhi under testing conditions. However, captain Rohit Sharma’s blistering knock of 85 runs in 43 balls ensured that India levelled the series yesterday. The deciding T20I will be played on Sunday in Nagpur followed by a two-Test series from November 14.