Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India v England: How important will the toss be for the 4th test?

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
286   //    28 Aug 2018, 00:20 IST

Amidst the talk of dropping the toss from test matches, this series has shown how important the toss can be. The second Test was decided almost by the toss, as everyone agreed that if England would have batted first under those overcast conditions, their batting would have faltered the way Indian batting did.

India was put in to bat by England after winning the toss, during the third Test. According to most of the experts, it was a blunder on Joe Root's part to put India in to bat on a decent batting wicket. Sunil Gavaskar on a lighter note went on to say that India should thank to Joe Root for his generosity.


England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
England v India

Looking at the conditions prevailing at Southampton, it seems that the toss will play an important role again. Last week a county game was played at Southampton between Hampshire and Nottinghamshire.

First innings scores were improved upon in the second innings by both the teams, which tells you that conditions would be difficult for batting early on in the test match. As the game would progress, conditions are expected to get better.

It is expected that whichever team wins the toss, will elect to bowl first. Seamers are expected to get favorable conditions and a lot of help from the wicket, during the first day. The team that would be bowling first would like to get the other team out cheaply.

Spinners are expected to come into play during the fourth and fifth day, which happened during the above-mentioned county game as well. Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson took four wickets on the fourth and final day of the match.

In all probability, the toss and conditions will dictate the direction of the match. The team batting first will have to put in a disciplined batting performance otherwise the match could be over in a matter of a few days. It has the setting of an exciting match-up.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
2 probable India changes for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test Preview: Partnerships will be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 Surprises that can unfurl ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Can the Toss be abolished from Test cricket?
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: An Exciting Test Series 
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the 4th Test match
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: Three things we learnt from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us