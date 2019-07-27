×
India v West Indies Schedule: Complete Time Table, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
27 Jul 2019, 09:31 IST

India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies

Indian fans are still nursing the wounds of the semifinal exit versus New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. But, it could and should start on a fresh note for the Men in Blue, who lock horns with West Indies in a bilateral series comprising of two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The Men from the Caribbean have been brilliant in the T20 format in the last few years, but there's a lot of scope for improvement, as far as their form in the longer formats is concerned.

Earlier in the year, West Indies did beat England in the Test series and tied the ODI series, which proves that they won't be pushovers. Therefore, a young Indian side will have a task on their hands, especially in overseas conditions.

The Indian team will be eyeing victories in all three formats as they look to get back to winning ways. Poor performances would put the team under the scanner, as a host of critics are questioning Virat Kohli's captaincy, as well.

Most importantly, the cricket fraternity will pay witness to some mouth-watering action. On that note, here's the schedule and telecast details for you to mark your calendars.

India's tour of West Indies full fixture list:

T20I Series

1st T20I – August 3, Florida USA

2nd T20I – August 4, Florida USA

3rd T20I – August 6, Guyana

ODI Series

1st ODI – August 8, Guyana

2nd ODI – August 11, Trinidad

3rd ODI – August 14, Trinidad

Test Series

1st Test – August 22 to August 26, Antigua

2nd Test - August 30 to September 3, Jamaica

Where to Watch?

Indian fans can follow the action on the Sony Six networks, while Doordarshan National will also will broadcast the ODI and T20I series in India.

The fans can also follow the match via the live streaming on Sony Liv app and website.

