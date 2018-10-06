India v West Indies 2018: 3 Indian cricketers who might make their Test debut in the second Test

India should tweak their playing XI a little bit in the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj should be selected for the second Test

The mammoth gulf in calibre between India and Windies were known to all and was highlighted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, where India won the first Test of the two-match series by a margin that is a bit of a rarity - an innings and 272 runs.

India's domination proved that the Windies need to find a solution to their rapidly declining stature, and they need to change quite a few things soon.

India, on the contrary, should also consider a bit of shuffling, not out of compulsion but by choice. Without any disrespect to the side, Windies are looking nowhere near a side that can intimidate India, and the men in blue should take this opportunity to try some new players.

Teenage debutant Prithvi Shaw scored a magnificent century in the first Test, and if provided with a chance, other talented cricketers sitting in the dressing room and waiting for their Test shirt can also leave their mark. Let us have a look at three players who might debut in Test in the second Test:

#3 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal's exemplary form earned him a national call up and can now get him his debut

Mayank Agarwal is not a cricketer who found it easy to get in the Indian team. He fought against all odds and kept on delivering commendable knocks. Making consistency his forte, the Karnataka-born lad kept on knocking at the selectors' doors, which was finally opened to him a few days back.

Agarwal has now found a place in the Indian Test squad but still has not got his debut cap, which might be on his way. Indian opener KL Rahul didn't have a great time in England, and against a much weaker opponent like Windies, he failed to open his account. Hence, 12th October might be the day when the 27-year-old from Bengaluru score his first runs for his nation.

