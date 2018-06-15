India vs Afghanistan 2018, day 2, stats: India become first Asian team to win a Test match in two days

Let us take a look at the list of records that were created on the second day of the one-off Test.

Afghanistan's historic Test match ended in misery as they were bundled out twice in a day and handed India victory by an innings and 262 runs.

Responding to India's 474, the Afghanistan batsmen fell like nine pins as they were dismissed for just 109 in the first innings inside the second session of the day. R Ashwin picked up four wickets in Afghan's first innings while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja ended with two wickets apiece.

Following on, the Afghans were never in the game as the Indian bowlers led by Jadeja (4/17) and Umesh Yadav (3/26) dismissed them for just 103 in their second innings and wrapped up the match for India in under two days.

1 - India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in two days.

1 - Rashid Khan became the first bowler to concede 150-plus runs in an innings in a country's debut Test match.

3 - Afghanistan became the third team after India and Zimbabwe to get dismissed twice in one day.

4 - Afghanistan became the fourth team after West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland to follow-on in their debut Test.

24 - Number of wickets that fell on day two of the Test, most on any day in a Test in India. The previous highest was 20 wickets in the India-Australia Mumbai Test in 2004.

24 - Number of wickets that fell on day two is the third highest in the history of Test cricket. The top-two instances (27 wickets and 25 wickets) took place in 1898 and 1902 respectively.

27.5 - Overs faced by Afghanistan in their first innings, the fewest by any team in their maiden Test innings. New Zealand held this record previously as they were dismissed in 47.1 overs against England in 1930.

37 - Umesh Yadav took 37 matches to reach 100 Test wickets for India, the joint second-highest by any Indian player. The current Indian coach Ravi Shastri holds the record for the most matches for 100 Test wickets with 44 matches.

109 - Afghanistan's score in their maiden Test innings is the second lowest by any country in their maiden Test innings. South Africa scored the lowest among all the teams in their maiden Test innings, 84.

316 - R Ashwin, with 316 wickets, overtook Zaheer Khan in the list of most Test wickets for India and is fourth in the all-time list behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

365 - India's first innings lead in the Bengaluru Test is the highest ever first-innings lead taken by them without scoring 500 or more. The previous best was 352 against Sri Lanka in Pallekale last year.

399 - Balls bowled by the Indian bowlers to win the Test, the least by them to win a Test match. They also became the first Asian team to win a match bowling fewer than 400 balls

474 - Afghanistan have now conceded the most runs in an innings in a country's inaugural Test. The previous highest was 429 by Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2000 against India.

This win is also India's biggest innings win in Test cricket. The previous best was by an innings and 239 runs against Bangladesh in 2007.

Umesh Yadav became the oldest Indian to take 100 Test wickets.