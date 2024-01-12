India vs Afghanistan 2024 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 1st T20I ft. Rohit Sharma

India got off to a great start in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan by winning the first match in Mohali comfortably by six wickets. In really cold conditions, the Men in Blue were brilliant with the ball and ensured they restricted the visitors to just 158/5 in their 20 overs.

The hosts did lose a few early wickets, with the big one being Rohit Sharma's run out for a duck. However, Shivam Dube starred with a fantastic 60*(40) and alongside the likes of Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, ensured he got his team over the line.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Rohit Sharma using hot water bag to deal with conditions

With a high of 11 degrees and a low of 9 degrees, the PCA Stadium in Mohali provided challenging conditions for the players from both India and Afghanistan. All of the Indian players were in their full sleeves while on the field and the cold conditions really seemed to affect them.

Several players were seen using hand-warmers and putting their hands in the pocket. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also seen using a hot water bag between overs to lay his hands on and get a bit of warmth to help in the fielding. Fans slammed the board for making the players play in such extreme conditions when there were other options available at this time of the year.

#2 Rohit Sharma's horrible run out

Rohit Sharma's anti-climatic run out took the fans by shock as a miscommunication between him and Shubman Gill saw the Indian captain return to the shed without opening his account. Rohit drilled the ball towards mid-off and called for a quick single.

Gill, on the other hand, was ball-watching and didn't leave his crease. Both the batters were stranded at the non-striker's end and it was an absolute gift of a wicket for Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma was fuming and also seemed to have an argument with Gill while returning to the pavilion.

The fans questioned Gill for not responding to the captain's call as they felt it was an easy single for the taking. However, Rohit after the game reflected on the incident saying that such things happen in sport.

#1 Shivam Dube making the most of his opportunity

Arguably the biggest gain for India from the 1st T20I was the way Shivam Dube contributed with both bat and ball. He bowled a couple of overs conceding just nine runs and also picking up a wicket.

Later, coming in to bat with two quick wickets lost, Dube scored 60 off just 40 balls and finished the game with a six followed by a four. It would give him and the team management great confidence, especially if India are looking at making a seam-bowling all-rounder backup ready for Hardik Pandya.

