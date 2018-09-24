Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Afghanistan, Match Preview, Team News, Head to Head, Pitch Conditions

Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
328   //    24 Sep 2018, 16:46 IST

Indian Team celebrates during the match against Pakistan
Indian Team celebrates during the match against Pakistan

After another one-sided victory against Pakistan, India look in great form and more confident than ever. Afghanistan, on the other hand, is already out of the tournament following back-to-back defeats against Pakistan & Bangladesh. Both the teams topped their respective groups in the first stage of the tournament but Afghanistan failed to capitalise on the advantage while India took complete control and reached the final with ease.

If we compare both the teams then, India are more settled than Afghanistan in all the three departments with players already being designated for their individual roles. Meanwhile both the teams have excellent spinners who can turn the game easily.

Date: 25 September 2018

Time: 17:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in United Arab Emirates

Head-to-Head: India leads the head to head between the two nations 1-0 with a win in an Asia Cup match which was held in 2014.

Pitch: The 5th Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The pitch is again expected to be a batting paradise with a good amount of help to the spinners.

Teams:

Afghanistan - Despite back-to-back losses against Pakistan & Bangladesh, no changes are expected from the Afghans.

Playing XI:- Mohammad Shahzad(Wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shenwari, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India - After another one-sided victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 3rd Super Four match, no changes are expected from the team in the batting department but Deepak Chahar might get a go in place of Chahal or Kuldeep.

Playing XI:- Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Deshak Bhatnagar
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a budding blogger and I have my own Blog: insidercricket.com/
