India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st T20I match?

Only three T20I matches stand between India and the 2024 T20 World Cup, and those three will be against a Rashid Khan-less Afghanistan. The first T20I will be contested in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The main storyline surrounding the India vs Afghanistan series is the impending return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been named in the squad for the first time since the last edition of the T20 World Cup. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Kohli in action, with the former captain set to miss the opening game of the series.

Without Kohli and Rashid, the first T20I might not be as high-octane an affair as it could have been, but there's plenty to look forward to. The visitors' spin attack and combination of youth and experience could test an Indian side that is without names like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja.

With the T20 World Cup being so close, India need to finetune their squad and plug the holes in their preparation. Unfortunately for them, there are plenty of holes, and very little time to fix them. Having made some bold calls for the series, the Men in Blue need to be at their best.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are on the back of a T20I series in which the UAE pushed them to their limit. They don't often get to play matches against the best teams in the world, and when they do, they will want to grasp the chance with both hands.

Can India come up with a convincing win? Or will Afghanistan set the cat amongst the pigeons?

IND vs AFG 2023: Men in Blue start as clear favorites

Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India

Ibrahim Zadran is expected to bat at No. 3 for Afghanistan, but the skipper's approach in the shortest format has left a lot to be desired. Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai make up two of the top three, and that leaves a lot on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's plate.

India's fast bowlers haven't covered themselves in glory lately, and that could play into Afghanistan's hands. Despite that, though, it's safe to say that the visitors' batting doesn't have enough firepower to outmatch the home side's bowlers.

Spin has always been one of Afghanistan's biggest strengths. But Noor Ahmad had a disappointing series against the UAE and might lose his place in the side to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Rashid's absence is another notable factor.

Overall, India are clearly the better side, with more beef in both departments. Although Afghanistan have talented players in their ranks, they will be the obvious underdogs.

Mohali's chilly weather will present a few challenges to both teams, but Rohit Sharma and Co. should be able to come out on top on Thursday. And it will be a concern for them if they don't do so in convincing fashion.

Prediction: India to win the 1st T20I vs Afghanistan.

